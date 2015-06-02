Bent to make Rams switch

Darrent Bent is set to become Derby County's first summer recruit after impressing during his loan spell from Premier League Aston Villa.

Despite reports in April hinting that he would sign a new deal with Tim Sherwood's side, the 31-year-old looks as though he will become the first signing of new Derby head coach Paul Clement - Ancelotti's former right-hand man.

The former England striker scored 12 goals in 17 appearances whilst under former boss Steve McClaren, as The Rams fell short of a Championship play-off place.

Hull City winger Tom Ince is also thought to be a transfer target of the Midlands side, after his successful loan spell at Pride Park last season, while Derby are at odds of 6/4 to recruit a player from Clement's former employers Real Madrid.

Derby County are 8/1 second favourites to lift the Championship title come the end of the season.