Rodgers: Ibe needed loan spell in order to flourish

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has publicly stated that young attacking forward Jordon Ibe, who has shown masses of potential in the second half of the 2014-15 campaign, could not have established himself in the first-team without a loan spell at Sky Bet Championship side Derby County.

The 19-year-old winger was on a loan spell at the iPro Stadium, and his rapid progress under the management of Steve McClaren prompted his first-team boss, Rodgers, to exercise his recall clause in the control in order to bring him back to Anfield in January of this year. He has been tied down to a new long-term contract as a result of his impressive displays, despite struggling for a month with a ligament injury in the start of April.

Rodgers had this to say: "He just needed experience. For young players, people forget that when you're playing in youth football and reserve football, you're playing in-front of not so many people. So to have to feel the pressure of going out to perform for a group of fans, we felt that was something he needed. But it was important for him not just to go to any club, he needed to go to the right club. When he went to Derby with Steve McClaren, they played a great level of football. Steve is a very experienced manager who has worked at all levels.

He developed very, very well there. He certainly came back a young man and now the opportunity and responsibility is there for him to make the next step and become a regular."

For a young player, especially of Ibe's quality and potential, to slot into Liverpool's first-team so easily upon being recalled, shows a desire for LFC to focus on developing youth prospects, as well as highlighting just how good he is. Rodgers continued: "He's technically very, very good. He's very clean with his technique, both feet and a lovely touch on the ball. He's a player that you need to give instruction to, but not too much or you dampen all that flair and style that he has. For a winger, he can go the 90 minutes; he can get up and down the field, he wants to work hard with and without the ball. He has shown his flexibility - his best position is probably off the left side coming in, but left side or right side or at times in-behind he can play very well.

He's technically gifted, blessed with physical attributes of speed and strength naturally, and obviously over the next few years it's about strengthening up that mentality of the game, learning the game tactically and hopefully improving consistency."