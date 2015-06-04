Blackpool chairman Oyston accepts FA misconduct charge

Karl Oyston, the controversial owner of relegated Blackpool, has accepted an FA misconduct charge according to a statement on the official website of the English game's governing body.

The statement reads:

"Blackpool FC chairman Karl Oyston has admitted five breaches of FA Rule E3.

"The charges arise from a text message exchange where Mr Oyston used abusive and/or insulting words towards a supporter of Blackpool FC, which were aggravated by a reference to disability.

"The hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 9 June."

Oyston was responding to a fan after his mobile phone number was leaked in December.

Blackpool fan Stephen Smith accused Oyston of being 'clueless', an accusation which was met by an abusive tirade from the chairman; though he himself was also met with abuse during the exchange.

“Are you sure we’ve met?" Oyston's rebuttal read. "I would have remembered such a massive retard”.

Another message told Smith to consider himself banned from the Tangerines' Bloomfield Road and to “enjoy the rest of your special needs day out”.

Oyston later apologised for the outburst on Blackpool's official website, saying: “I would like to unreservedly apologise for any offence or distress caused by my text responses reported in the media recently.

"I regret stooping to the level of those threatening and abusing my family. My mobile number was placed on a social media website recently and it led to a barrage of abuse about my mother, father, wife, children and myself.

"In hindsight the aim of this was clear, and I foolishly opted to challenge some of the abuse, harassment and threats.”

Smith, meanwhile, was quoted at the time as saying: “It’s pleasing to know the FA have finally taken action and that he’s been charged with misconduct. I hope the punishment is fit and proper for the act that he has committed.”