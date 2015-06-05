Austria U-20s 0-0 Argentina U-20s: Argentina set to crash out of FIFA U-20 World Cup

One of the FIFA under-20 World Cup favourites, Argentina, have almost crashed out in the group stages after playing out a 0-0 draw with Austria. They now rely on results going their way in other groups.

Argentina pretty much dominated proceedings in an attacking sense throughout the whole of the 90 minutes but goalkeeper Tino Casali and his defence stood firm throughout. Angel Correra, Nicolas Tripichio and Giovanni Simeone had excellent opportunities in the first period but both couldn’t find a way past Casali.

Substitute Alejandro Romero, Correra and Facundo Monteseirin had the only shots of any note in the second period but their pressure wasn’t enough to see them not crash out of the tournament.

Argentina were in desperate need of the three points to stand any chance of progressing and they showed they meant business as they dominated the majority of the first half proceedings.

They broke from an Austria corner in the 20th minute with ball ending up at the feet of Correra, but his effort was well and crucially caught by Casali as Simeone was well placed to snatch up a rebound.

They had the ball in the net twice in the space with both Cristian Espinoza and Simeone finding the net but both times the flag was up for offside.

With five minutes left in the half, Casali was called upon once again to keep the scores level. Leonardo Rolon floated a good ball towards the far post which found Tripichio but the keeper managed to get a strong hand onto it to palm it away.

Simeone who had been relatively quite so far, had an excellent opportunity in first-half extra-time but again Casali saved and then the Atletico Madrid striker missed the rebound.

Coach Humbert Grondona made an attacking change four minutes into the second period with Romero coming on and he almost gave his side the lead when his venomous shot went just wide of Casali’s post.

As the time grew shorter desperation began to creep into the Argentine side and were attempting anything to get the ball past Casali with Correra attempting a diving header in the 63rd minute but the effort was over the bar.

With five minutes to play Casali yet again produced the goods to keep the scores level, a dangerous looking ball was palmed away as far as Correra but the strikers effort was caught by the Austrian.

Argentina continued to push for that crucial goal going into extra-time and they had an excellent chance when Monteseirin had a free header from Correra’s corner from six yards out but he put his effort well over the bar.

It is quite a shocking exit for the six-time winners as they were expected to go the distance but since their arrival in New Zealand they have performed well below expectations, two of the big disappointments have been Correra and Simeone who were touted as two of the brightest prospects going into tournament and both have failed to prevent their side crashing out at this early stage.

Austria knew exactly what they needed to do and produced an excellent defensive display especially with a man of the match performance from Casali has helped them knock out one of the tournament heavyweights and helped them secure a place in the next round of the tournament.