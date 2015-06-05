Arsenal's Team of the Season: Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil's Arsenal career hasn't really taken off yet. He's shown signs of pure brilliance, but on too rare occasions for the Gunners. In the second half of the 2014/15 campaign though he has begun to come into his own after a relatively tough spell in North London so far. However, it's the resurgence of the gifted attacking midfielder that lit up La Liga with Real Madrid that has seen the German work his way into the Arsenal Team of the Year here at VAVEL. That's mainly thanks to an encouraging and promising spell in 2015, where he contributed to Arsenal's remarkable run of form in the Premier League and a record FA Cup triumph.

It can be argued that Mesut Ozil hasn't recieved the praise he deserved in 2014/15. Many will agree that his performances at the start of the season were portrayed by a desolate and disillusioned figure but nonetheless, he's bounced back in the second half of the campaign compared to the beginning where he was short on confidence. It didn't help however, that he wasn't in full fitness and was injured. He didn't have the best of World Cup campaigns on a personal level, and that seemed to reflect the form he showed at the back end of last season. Contrast that to the second half of 2014/15 though and you'll see a completely different figure; a figure that has almost worked his way back to the top of his game.

It's clear that Mesut Ozil hasn't quite shown signs of repeating his stellar form from his Real Madrid career, nor has he shown distinct signs of a player worth £42.5m. What he is displaying now though is consistency. It's that consistency that has seen his performances become more noticable, and noticable for the right reasons instead of the wrong ones, as has been the case quite unfairly for the majority of his Gunners career.

In that time of consistency though he's quickly become one of the Gunners most influential players within the team, and so he should with the talent he has. The reasoning behind his rejuvination is simple; he's finally being played in that central role on a regular basis and he's become a lot more physical. Since last season he's bulked up significantly and it's that physicality that has helped him to adapt to English football more effectively.

In the 2014/15 season Mesut Ozil achieved a tally of 5 goals and 8 assists. It's hardly form that has set the world alight but his contribution to this Arsenal team extends far beyond that. He creates a host of chances and truth be told, when he's behind the striker, Arsenal look a better side. Unlike many other players in his position he has the ability to drift away discreetly from his man which ables him to find pockets of space to operate from. His build-up play at times may be quite slow compared to the likes of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey, but he's patient and doesn't try to rush the play, something which is often pivotal in an Arsenal side that focuses on working the ball around, rather than forcing things in the final third.

His five goals this season came against Spurs, Liverpool, Brighton and twice against Aston Villa. Two of them in particular were very good strikes too. His free-kick against Liverpool that beat Simon Mignolet was a brilliantly crafted effort, whilst his volley against Tottenham in February was unfortunately masked by a 2-1 defeat.

For a man that was in desperately poor form in 2014, his 2015 form so far has been considerably better if you break it down. He scored once in January, claimed two assists and two goals in February, before grabbing two assists again in March. That was followed up by a goal and another two assists in April, a month that saw him earn the PFA Fans Player of the Month award and also Arsenal's Player of the Month. In May he meanwhile started every game as Arsenal finished in third place in the Premier League and lifted the FA Cup for a successive season.

Although Ozil hasn't been getting close to the assist tallies he raked up at Real Madrid, he's showing signs of getting near to his fluent best. Some of the assists he did provide this season were exquisite. Particularly of note was his flicked assist with the back of his heel for an Olivier Giroud goal against Villa at home, and also the vision and craft he showed for Alexis Sanchez' first goal in the FA Cup semi-final against Reading.

It was a 2014/15 season that started slowly for Arsenal and Mesut Ozil, but one that ended in style. Arsenal's form in the final few months of the season was simply brilliant, and it was no surprise that that came when Ozil was in full flow. Much has been talked about the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Santi Cazorla this season but the German's contribution to this Arsenal side has been quite under valued and deserves praise too.

Next season is set up now for Arsenal to build their team around Ozil who is finally settled in that central role in Arsene Wenger's team. Its been said many times before but with Sanchez and Walcott making supporting runs, Ozil should very much be at centre of all things creative. The only missing piece of the jigsaw is for a clinical striker to arise and finish all the opportunities Ozil provides.