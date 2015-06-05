Arsenal's Team of the Season: Santi Cazorla

Joining Francis Coquelin in the midfield is the little Spaniard, Santi Cazorla. The 30-year-old creative wizard has been one of the stars of Arsenal’s season, and his performances are a huge reason why the Gunners rounded off the season in an impressive third place. Cazorla was also influential in the Gunners’ journey to retaining the FA Cup.

Ever since joining the North London side in 2012 from Malaga, for a reported fee of £19 million, Cazorla has gone from strength-to-strength every season. The midfielder was one of the shining lights for Arsenal in an incredibly average season for the club in his debut season in England, scoring 12 goals and notching up 12 assists in his first season in the Premier League to help Arsenal finish fourth in the league. His second season for Arsenal was a much quieter one, scoring only four goals and raking up eight assists in the league as Arsenal again finished fourth. Cazorla did provide one of the most important moments of Arsenal’s season, by scoring the first goal in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Hull City in the FA Cup with a truly beautiful free-kick to start the comeback for Arsenal as they ended their nine year trophy drought.

Arsene Wenger described Cazorla perfectly when he said: "You watch Santi play and you think he is not a player who is built for the Premier League, but he has proved that is wrong. He is a fantastic example to show that it is not about how tall you are; it is how good you are."

It’s funny to note that at the start of the season many thought that the 30-year-old midfielder would be an outcast at the club, with an over-crammed midfield oozing with quality with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and club captain Mikel Arteta. Cazorla was seen as the player to miss out on the first team, there were even rumours of a proposed move back to Spain for Cazorla, in the form of a move to Atletico Madrid.

However Cazorla confirmed his first team status for the entirety of the season. For the first-half of the season Cazorla’s role in the midfield varied from week-to-week, one week he was in his natural attacking midfielder and the next Cazorla was dribbling his way past defenders down the left wing. The Spaniard was consistent as always for the first-half of the season, however his goal tally was incredibly low with only four goals by the start of 2015.

As the turn of the year came, and Francis Coquelin exploded onto the scene at Arsenal, Cazorla was moved down into a deeper role alongside the French midfielder. At first this move seemed a bit odd, considering the fact that Cazorla is one of the smallest players in the Premier League at 5 foot 7, the Spaniard just simply did nothave the physicality to play as a proper defensive midfielder, but this move turned out to be one of the best tactical moves Arsene Wenger made all season. Cazorla flourished in his new role, the former Malaga playmaker became an even greater attacking threat for the Gunners, being able to dribble through the middle and beat players with such a grace that Cazorla became the artist of the Arsenal team.

Cazorla’s best display of the season was his Man of the Match performance in one of Arsenal’s most impressive displays for some years, in a 2-0 win away against the champions, Manchester City. The little midfielder not only scored the opener from the penalty spot in the first-half and assisted Olivier Giroud from a set piece for the second goal with 30 minutes to go, but Cazorla ran the Arsenal team that day. The win was a massive turning point in the season for Arsenal, as it showed that Arsenal could beat the big guns away from home, and Cazorla was the orchestrator for that famous win. Arsenal carried on their impressive form from that day on, and was easily the best side to watch in the Premier League.

His match winning performances can be seen in his stats for this season, Cazorla came second in the assist charts with 11 assists in 37 Premier League games, the only player to do better than that was Chelsea midfielder and former Arsenal captain, Cesc Fabregas with 18 assists. Cazorla also ended the season with eight goals in the Premier League, not the best of stats for a player of his incredible quality but still a credible goal tally considering he only managed a measly four goals last season.

Santi Cazorla was without question one of the most enjoyable and best midfielders in the league during the season. His quick feet, incredible passing and brilliant footballing mind made Cazorla a huge threat to anyone who stood in his way, which is why Santi Cazorla makes it into VAVEL's Arsenal Team Of The Season.