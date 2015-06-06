Shrewsbury Town seal Shaun Walley's signature

Former Luton Town winger, Shaun Whalley, has become Shrewsbury Town manager, Micky Mellon’s, fourth acquisition of the Football League off-season, as the Shropshire based outfit prepare for life back in League One next season.

Whalley signs a two-year deal at the Greenhous Meadow, which is subject to a medical, and the 27-year-old joins, Abu Ogogo, Martin Woods and Mat Sadler as new faces for the Shrews’ 2015/16 third-tier campaign.

Shrewsbury’s latest capture has spent the last two seasons in Bedfordshire at League Two Luton, including a loan-spell at the Shrews’ local-rivals, AFC Telford, during his first year at Kenilworth Road, and left the club by mutual consent last month.

Having played for both the Hatters and Bucks during either sides' successful 2013/14 promotion campaigns, Whalley claimed a unique Conference Premier and Conference North winners medal double, as he appeared more frequently for Luton during their first season back in the Football League last term.

The lower and non-league journeyman now has an opportunity of League One football during the 2015/16 campaign following spells at Luton and Telford, alongside stints at Southport, Hyde, Droylsden and Wrexham in recent years.

Shrewsbury boss Mellon has wasted little time in securing signatures to bolster his squad, as the Shropshire side look to establish themselves in English football’s third-tier, having been League Two’s best home attack and overall defence in their second placed, promotion sealing finish last month.

The Greenhous Meadow outfit’s immediate riposte to League One, following relegation at the end of the 2013/14 campaign, will be Mellon’s second year in charge after his successful first, as the former Barnsley assistant-manager – second in charge to David Flitcroft; current boss of additional League One newcomers, Bury - now looks to improve on the Shrews’ two year spell in the division last time they appeared at third-tier level.