Hugo Lloris set for a surprise move to Chelsea?

Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris could be set for a surprise move to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Lloris yesterday hinted he would like to play in the Champions League and with Petr Cech looking to be heading out of Chelsea this looks like the perfect move.

Although it's likely that Hugo Lloris would play second choice as he would rather be 'no 1' but he will have to compete with Courtois. The other problem will be that Spurs will be reluctant to sell and especially not to a London rival.

Spurs will probably be after at least £20 million for him but Chelsea want to spend less around £10 million on a backup goalkeeper.

Although this deal looks unlikely it would make sense for it to work especially if Chelsea want to win the Premier League again next season.

It will also fit Mourinho's beliefs as he enjoys competition in the squad and because of this players unwilling to compete get offloaded such as Lukaku or De Bruyne.