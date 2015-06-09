Naismith feels Everton's latest signing is positive for the squad

This week, Roberto Martinez and Everton secured the signature of Tom Cleverley on a free transfer from Manchester United, and it is a bit of business that Toffees' midfielder Steven Naismith believes will have a positive impact on the squad.

Martinez already has a strong midfield selection for his Everton squad - with the likes of Naismith, James McCarthy and Ross Barkley pushing for places - so chances may not immediately fall to Cleverley, who spent last campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

Under Tim Sherwood, as Villa battled successfully to avoid the drop, Cleverley proved himself to be a useful squad player, netting three times in his last six games, proving his versatility by playing in a number of different midfield positions.

The battle for places

Naismith, speaking to talkSPORT, suggested that the Englishman can come in and push the standard up in the team. "I think Tom Cleverley will be a very good addition to our squad,” he said. "I have said before that I see our midfield as one of the strongest parts of our team. Tom will bring much more competition for places.”

The ex-Manchester United man never really found a starting berth at the Theatre of Dreams, but will definitely be useful to Martinez as he looks to strengthen his squad and get the Toffees back on track next season.