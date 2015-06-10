Henderson: Time for us to show our real potential

Jordan Henderson has stated that himself and his Liverpool team-mates need to show their real potential, and start challenging for trophies again.

Liverpool were a force to be reckoned with in the 2013-14 season, with Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suárez leading the Reds' attack in a devastating frontline for all opposition defences to get worried about.

However, last season, they've been a shadow of their former selves, finishing in an underwhelming sixth position, as they crashed out in the Last 16 of the UEFA Europa League on penalties against Turkish side Besiktas, as well as disappointing semi-final defeats in both the Capital One Cup (against Chelsea) and the FA Cup (Aston Villa).

Henderson, who was brought for £20million pounds from Sunderland back three years ago, has improved significantly over the past eighteen months as a player, as well as displaying important leadership qualities which have made many critics suggest he'd be perfect for the new captaincy role, as Steven Gerrard is leaving the club for the Major League Soccer this summer. Brendan Rodgers, who has been under an increasing amount of scrutiny for failing to reach the top four and struggling to lead the Reds' to glory, has been backed by Henderson, stating that he definitely wanted the Northern Irishman to stay as their boss for the forseeable future.

Jordan said: "We have a great group of lads with great potential but I think it's time now we started showing that people (in the league and cup competitions)."

He also stated the new season will be a big one for everyone involved in the club, as they look to asert themselves as a big club in Europe again after their shortcomings last time out. "We want to be finishing high as possible in the league and winning trophies," was the general consensus from the Sunderland-born midfielder, who had scored six goals, created 66 chances and completed nine assists last season.