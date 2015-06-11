Saunders confident on Ebanks-Blake

New Chesterfield signing Sylvan Ebanks-Blake has the full backing of his boss Dean Saunders, who claims he will be a big hit in League One next season.

After being released by play-off successors Preston North End, the Manchester United academy product penned a two-year deal with the Midlands side as they look to life with their new boss.

The 29-year-old played just one game in the 2014-15 campaign as he struggled to regain his full fitness after a series of injuries.

But Cambridge born Ebanks-Blake insists he is "as hungry as ever" to kick on and "prove himself" once again. He also added that he is sure the move to Chesterfield is the "best opportunity" to move forward as they look to make a move in "the right direction."

The former Wolves striker was on two occasions the Championship's leading goalscorer during his time at Molineux and also scored goals during their Premier League campaign.

The forward has also won the Championship Player of the Year and Football League Goal of the Year awards in a career which has seen him develop into one of the Football League's household names, though he arguably never truly made the step up in class to the top flight.

Friends re-united at Chesterfield

The forward will now link up with his old boss Saunders, who he also played for during his time with Wanderers.

Saunders, who was appointed The Spirites' boss on a two-year contract after the departure of Paul Cook to Portsmouth, is determined that Ebanks-Blake will "do the job for us" as they look to bounce back from their play-off disappointment last time out.

But Saunders realises the importance of a good pre-season for the player after his recent injury worries. He hopes that a good season for the striker will be enough to push Chesterfield into the Championship.