Richards pays homage to his City career

Micah Richards, 26, has publicly paid homage to his twelve years at Manchester City, after a rather turbulent few years with plenty of unfortunate injuries forcing him to miss out on regular first-team football.

It appears as though the English right-back, who spent the 2014-15 campaign on-loan at Serie A side Fiorentina, is set to join Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa when his contract officially expires at the start of the summer transfer window in July. He was understandably frustrated with the lack of first-team opportunities he was given under Manuel Pellegrini, and was majorly involved in a bit-part role, if he was lucky when fit.

For someone who was heavily heralded as the ''next best thing'' in terms of defensive reinforcements for both club and country with England, the hype has seemed to dramatically vanish away from him as Richards has matured, and he has already realised he needs a move away from Manchester if he is going to find regular game time and re-establish a credible reputation for a good defender, which he showed promise at a younger age when he was not blighted with injuries.

Micah used social media to express his gratitude to the club, saying: "I just wanted to thank the Man City fans for the amazing support they've given me over the years. I joined City when I was 14 and have been part of a brilliant period in the club's history - winning our first league title in 44 years, winning the FA Cup, playing in the Champions League."

He continued, thanking the staff and all of the people, team-mates included, that have done something for him. "The club, the manager, the staff who work behind the scenes, the players, but most importantly the fans - everyone - will always have a special place in my heart. City's been like a family to me and I wish everyone the best of luck for next season and the coming years."

