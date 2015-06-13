4 reasons Manchester United should keep David De Gea for one year

There are now a huge amount of reports surfacing from Spain that David De Gea is close to joining Real Madrid this summer. The reports say the only thing that's not agreed is the price with Manchester United as Madrid are not willing to pay what the Reds are looking for.



Real Madrid are said to be offering £18.3m with add ons but United want £30m plus for him which is fair for someone who is regarded as one of the best in the world.



Here are some of the reasons why if Real Madrid are not willing to pay what United want, he should be kept at Old Trafford to the end of his contract by Louis van Gaal.

United don't need the money

There is absolutely no point in accepting a offer of the same amount that United paid for De Gea four years ago without making a profit. De Gea has developed immensely over the last two years and should be the most expensive goalkeeper. However, with only on year left on his contract United won't get what he's worth. The Reds don't need £20m and Ed Woodward has to play hardball with Real Madrid to make sure United get a better fee or just don't let him until next summer. It would just be great for once if United didn't sell someone this good for a little amount and dug their heels in for great amount of money.

De Gea won United a lot of points last season

De Gea was sensational for United last season and won so many points that ensured a return to the top four. He has been in amazing form and United will miss him if he moves on. De Gea could easily just be made sit on the bench next season if he really is that unhappy but he should know that United have done a lot for him in his career. If he stays and plays he will again win many points again for United next season. De Gea made Louis van Gaal's side look good last season by winning games despite the defence and midfield letting him face so many chances last season.

He can only get better

De Gea knows that staying at United will mean he will only get better with the fierce competition the he has. He is already world class and is only 24 so can only develop more and United have the best coaches to help him achieve this. During last season he showed on many occasions why he has became world class and he should be grateful for what United have done for him so far in his career.

Knows the Premier League

De Gea has been in the Premier League now for four years and knows the league well and has adapted well. When he first came he was a small lad that needed to bulk up and become stronger and he successfully achieved this. Moving to La Liga is different and less competitive for him, so there his development will slow.

Overall it is very likely that De Gea will join Real Madrid but for United fans will hope they don't get mugged off for one of the best goalkeepers in the world. There's no reason why they cannot be stubborn and put their foot down to De Gea and say that unless the price that has been set is met, you will not be leaving this summer. De Gea could help United out also by signing a new contract to ensure they get better money but it's obvious that he won't which is even more reason to put the foot down and tell him who's boss.