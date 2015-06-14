Luton targeting promotion

Luton Town are aiming for promotion this season, new signing Jack Marriott has told Dunstable Today.

Marriott signed for the club last month after being released by Ipswich Town, and he already understands what is required of him and his team-mates in their 2015-16 campaign.

Despite not being with the Hatters' when they just missed out on the play-off's last year, Marriott expressed how "everyone's desperate for that promotion," including himself, going on to say that the team "want to push really hard, give it [their] best efforts and hopefully be rewarded."

The 20-year-old forward also spoke about how the "ambition" at the club is "a very attractive trait to have," indicating that it was a big reason why he opted to join the club this summer.

Marriott joined the club having been afforded few opportunities with Ipswich, whose youth ranks he progressed through, joining them as a 15-year-old. He made just two league appearances during his two years with the first team, mostly playing his football out on loan. He had three temporary spells with Woking, as well as stints with Gillingham, Carlisle United and Colchester United, but permanent moves failed to materialise.

Marriott is one of four signings manager John Still has made this summer as he looks to improve the squad in order to propel them into the third tier, and the 20-year-old has spoke about how excited he is about the other arrivals.

Scott Cuthbert is another who has arrived since the last season ended, an experienced defender who made over 100 league appearances for Leyton Orient, whilst West Ham United academy product Dan Potts joins him in defence, and midfielder Cameron McGeehan has signed on a permanent basis from Norwich City, having enjoyed two fruitful loan spells with the club already.

With 10 other players released this summer, including Shaun Whalley, Ricky Miller and Danny Fitzsimons, and five players currently on Luton's transfer list, following the sale of Ross Lafayette to Conference side Eastleigh, it is clear that Still believes change was required during the off-season to ensure his side are strong enough to at least finish in the play-offs in the 2015/16 campaign.