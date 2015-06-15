Arsenal launch new home kit

Arsenal have officially unveiled their new home kit for the forthcoming 2015/16 season.

The main body of the shirt is of course red, whilst the sleeves include a thin red stripe which runs down the middle. The shorts and socks are predominantly white and, like the sleeves, the socks feature red stripes. There is meanwhile a new cup font on the back of the shirt compared to last season's style, which was worn throughout the Gunners' FA Cup triumph.

Powered by the fans

The unveiling of the new kit marks the second season in which Puma has designed the strip with the Gunners deciding to move away from Nike in 2014. The new kit was unveiled in front of hundreds of Arsenal fans at the Emirates as the essence of the message 'Powered by the Fans', which Puma has elaborated to in the run up to the unveiling truly came to life. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was there to assist with the launch at the Emirates as he flash-backed to his favourite Arsenal moments before the kit was officially unveiled for the first time.

Five current Arsenal stars were there to model the new kit as Spaniard's Hector Bellerin, Santi Cazorla and Nacho Monreal donned the new strip alongside Tomas Rosicky and Danny Welbeck.

Apart from a change in style from last season's kit, there is also a different fit according to forward Danny Welbeck. He claimed that it's "not as tight as last season" and that he should now be able to breathe better on the pitch in a funny exchange with Henry during the live event itself.

For all Arsenal fans wishing to buy the kit, it is available to pre-order now on the club's official store in preparation for its release on 25th June.