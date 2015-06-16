Shackell could make Rams return

After Burnley's relegation from the Premier League last season, Jason Shackell could be the latest player to depart the club with former club Derby County chomping at the bit to sign the defender.

Since leaving Derby after the 2011/12 season in a deal reported to be worth over £1million, Shackell has gone on to make over 135 appearances for The Clarets, guiding them to automatic promotion to the Premier League in the process.

Derby are set to have made a bid already

But following a disappointing campaign which ended in Burnley plumetting down to the Championship after just one season back in the Premier League, it is understood that Derby County boss Paul Clement is keen to bring the centre-half back to the iPro Stadium.

The new head coach at the East Midlands side has reportedly laid down a £2million offer for the 31-year-old in a bid to secure his return.

Sources from the North suggest that Shackell has made Burnley aware that he is "keen to take on a new challenge', with Clement eager for Shackell to form a centre-back partnership with recent signing Alex Pearce from Reading.

Stevenage-born Shackell featured in every game for Derby in his one season under Nigel Clough. He signed from Barnsley, for a fee believed to be at around the £1million mark.

The defender started his career in the East of England at Norfolk side Norwich City for whom he made over 100 appearances before signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2008, where he spent the next two seasons.

Early business for Clement

Derby have already snapped up former England internationals Darren Bent and Scott Carson this summer and are lining up a move for Aston Villa's Andreas Weimann, also in a £2million deal.

Hull City's Thomas Ince is also on The Rams' wishlist in a £4.5m deal which would become the club's record signing, beating that of Robert Earnshaw in Derby's disastrous Premier League season back in 2007/08.