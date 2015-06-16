Sergio Agüero: Shining light in dying minutes of matches

Sergio Agüero ended the season as the Premier League's most profilic goalscorer, with 26 successful attempts on target over the course of the season. A major reason was his efficiency when the games went down to the wire.

Six of the Argentine's goals were scored in or after the 75th minute, most recently his 87th-minute header against Southampton in the final game of the season, which bettered any other player's record in the final quarter of the game. That was probably a fitting way to end the campagin, as it started in similar fashion, with a right-footed effort to seal the 2-0 scoreline against Newcastle on the opening day of the season, two minutes into added time, of course.

Other players who frequently turned up with a goal towards the end of the game were Harry Kane, Bafetimbi Gomis, Papiss Cissé and Charlie Austin, who coughed up four goals each in the final quarter.

Additionally, no player in the league bettered, or even equalled, Agüero's goal tally at home or away separately, with 13 goals coming at Etihad Stadium and the remaining thirteen being scored elsewhere. Diego Costa, who opened the season so brilliantly, scored 12 goals on Stamford Bridge and, the runner-up on away soil, Harry Kane managed 12 away from his beloved White Hart Lane.

Fox in the box

Furthermore, Agüero scored an impressive 24 goals from inside the box, compared to only two outside. With the 1-0 match-winners against Tottenham (top right corner) and Manchester United (centre of the goal) as exceptions, the trend was aiming accurately for the bottom corners on either side of the goalkeeper. Speaking of Tottenham, the lethal striker actually scored all five of Manchester City's goals against them this term, with four of them coming in the 4-1 battering in October.

During the course of the season, Agüero surpassed his own goal tally from Atlético Madrid, and he is currently finding himself on 107 goals in the blue shirt, compared to his century of goals in the Spanish capital. Additionally, the striker has provided 42 assists.