Stoke City land Joselu

Joselu has joined Premier League side, Stoke City for a reported fee of €8million, signing a four-year contract.

The ex-Spanish Under-21 international becomes Stoke's third signing following the captures of defender Philipp Wollscheid and goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard.

Speaking to the offical Stoke City website, Joselu was said to be "happy" to have signed for the Potters and that it was "a dream for me to join a club like this in the Premier League."

A host of clubs were after the 25-year old but once the Spaniard knew Stoke were in for him, the prospect of playing in the Premier League was too good to turn down, and was said to want to be a "part of this club."

Life in Spain and Germany

After starting his career with Celta Vigo, he joined Real Madrid B in summer 2009 where he went onto score 40 goals in just 72 games.

However he never really had a chance with Real Madrid. On 20 December 2011, in his second official appearance for Madrid, Joselu replaced Karim Benzema in the 77th minute in the home match against SD Ponferradina, for the season's Copa del Rey. He scored Madrid's fourth two minutes later, in an eventual 5–1 win.

When the time came for him to move on, he signed a four-year contract with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in August 2012. He struggled for goals but found his goal scoring touch whilst on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2013/14 season, where he scored 14 goals in all competitions.

Last summer he made a tag of "Bundesliga journeyman" as he joined Hannover 96 on a four-year contract. He scored eight goals in his only season which proved vital in securing Bundesliga safety for Hannover.

On the Stoke City website, manager Mark Hughes added: “Joselu has an excellent pedigree and is a player we have been tracking for some time."

Joselu now joins Stoke and has been allocated the number 11 shirt.