Chelsea handed tough start to 2015/16 season

Chelsea will launch their bid to defend their Barclays Premier League title at Stamford Bridge this summer on August 8 against Garry Monk's Swansea City. Despite defeating the Swans 4-2 early on at home last season, this will be just the first of many tough fixtures to start their 2015/16 Premier League Campaign.

Difficult test at the Eithad

In only their second game of the season, Jose Mourinho's side will have to travel to the Etihad Stadium on August 15 to face fellow title contenders Manchester City.

This will be a significant game for both sides involved and could play a huge part in the title race in the opening few weeks, and possibly in May 2016 as the season comes to a close.

City will have to travel to the Bridge on April 16, which again - depending on the circumstances - may be a massive game in the race for the Premier League title.

London derby features in demanding September

Trips to Everton and Newcastle sandwiching a home game against London rivals Arsenal make up a difficult September for the Blues.

Unfortunately, it will most likely be made even more challenging with a Capital One Cup fixture and possibly two Champions League group stage games to be added to the list.

More London derbies will shortly follow with trips to West Ham United in October and Tottenham Hotspur in November. The visit to the Boleyn Ground is shortly followed by a visit from Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool, a fixture which fans of the resepective sides will both be anticipating.

Winnable December spoiled by Manchester United

For most of the month Chelsea fans will feel rather confident having to face two newly-promoted sides at home (A.F.C. Bournemouth and Watford) and two sides who finished in the bottom half of the BPL table (Leicester City and Sunderland).

Presumably two days after Watford's visit to Stamford Bridge, a tough test away to Louis Van Gaal's Manchester United may ruin Mourinho's December, given that his side don't slip up against one of the less challenging opponents.

Mixed run in to the end of the season

Two difficult home games against Man City and Tottenham may prove crucial in the title race, however fixtures against Bournemouth, Sunderland and Leicester may ease the pressure on Mourinho's men if the race for the title is still on.

The full fixture list is below, nonetheless many of the dates and times are subject to change due to cup competitions and television coverage:

Sat Aug 8 Swansea City H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Aug 15 Manchester City A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Aug 22 West Bromwich Albion A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Aug 29 Crystal Palace H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Sep 12 Everton A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Sep 19 Arsenal H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Sep 26 Newcastle United A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Oct 3 Southampton H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Oct 17 Aston Villa H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Oct 24 West Ham United A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Oct 31 Liverpool H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Nov 7 Stoke City A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Nov 21 Norwich City H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Nov 28 Tottenham Hotspur A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Dec 5 A.F.C. Bournemouth H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Dec 12 Leicester City A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Dec 19 Sunderland H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Dec 26 Watford H (15:00pm BST)

Mon Dec 28 Manchester United A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Jan 2 Crystal Palace A (15:00pm BST)

Wed Jan 13 West Bromwich Albion H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Jan 16 Everton H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Jan 23 Arsenal A (15:00pm BST)

Tue Feb 2 Watford A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Feb 6 Manchester United H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Feb 13 Newcastle United H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Feb 27 Southampton A (15:00pm BST)

Tue Mar 1 Norwich City A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Mar 5 Stoke City H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Mar 12 Liverpool A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Mar 19 West Ham United H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Apr 2 Aston Villa A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Apr 9 Swansea City A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Apr 16 Manchester City H (15:00pm BST)

Sat Apr 23 A.F.C. Bournemouth A (15:00pm BST)

Sat Apr 30 Tottenham Hotspur H (15:00pm BST)

Sat May 7 Sunderland A (15:00pm BST)

Sun May 15 Leicester City H (15:00pm BST)