David Ospina to make way for Petr Cech?

According to reports in Turkey, Arsenal have agreed to sell goalkeeper David Ospina to Fenerbahce for £3.9 million.

The Gunners are reportedly close to completing an £11million deal with Chelsea for their no.2 keeper Petr Cech, who is understood to be unwilling to take anything but the no.1 jersey at the Emirates.

Ospina to exit Emirates after only a year

Haberturk have claimed that a deal has already been agreed between the London club and Fenerbahce for the Colombian shot stopper who had a fantastic end to his Arsenal season, culminating in securing the no.1 jersey for Arsene Wenger's side.

Ospina, who was arguably one of Arsenal's finest players this season, was signed from Nice following a fine World Cup display for Colombia, finally completing a move for just £3million - which was a great bit of business for Arsenal. The 26 year old kept eight clean sheets in 18 Premier League games and conceded only conceding 11.

Szczesny to continue as Arsenal no.2

It is firmly believed by many that Wenger sees Wojciech Szczesny as the ideal understudy for the incoming Cech.

It is known that Arsenal are Cech's preferred destination as he looks to leave his 11 year service at Stamford Bridge behind, The 33 year old Czech international did not want to uproot his family who are settled in London.

The deal seemed in doubt earlier this week with Jose Mourinho demanding an Arsenal "home-grown" player in return as Chelsea look to bolster their required quota for next season. England attacking midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was mentioned heavily in the press but this is believed to have been immediately rejected by Arsenal, who see Oxlade-Chamberlain as a key member of their squad for next season.

Cech only featured in seven Premier League games last season, keeping five clean sheets and will be a world class addition if the Gunners can complete the deal.