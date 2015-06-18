Weimann completes Derby move

Aston Villa forward Andreas Weimann has completed his move to Derby County for a transfer fee believed to be at around the £2.5million pound mark.

The Austrian international has finalised a deal which will see him sign for The Rams on a four-year contract. The 23-year-old becomes Derby's fourth signing in what is already proving to be a busy summer for the new head coach, Paul Clement, having previously secured deals for former England internationals Darren Bent and Scott Carson.

In addition to this, The Midlands side have brought in former Reading skipper Alex Pearce, whilst having a bid for Burnley's Jason Shackell rejected.

They are also keeping tabs of Hull City winger Tom Ince who impressed during a loan spell at the iPro last season.

Born in Vienna, Weimann moved to England after being poached by Villa in 2007.

He made his first-team debut as a substitute in a 3-0 home victory over West Ham United in August 2010, shortly followed by a substitute appearance in the UEFA Europa League against his former side Rapid Vienna, for whom he signed for at the age of 13.

During the last three seasons he has featured regularly for Villa's first team, helping him catch the eye on the international stage. The Austrian has featured 13 times for the national side since making his debut in 2012.

He went on to make 129 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions, scoring 24 goals in the process.

The striker, who also featured largely as a winger under former boss Paul Lambert, has had previous loan stints at Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Towards the end of last season he fell out of favour with Villa manager Tim Sherwood and was consequently told he could leave the club after struggling to feature for the first-team.