Manchester United told to pay £20million for Fabinho

Reports yesterday morning from French newspaper L'Equipe stated that Manchester United are interested in signing Monaco's 21 year old right back Fabinho.

Fabinho's agent is Jorge Mendes who has a good relationship with Man United, who have only started discussing the possibility of signing Fabinho recently but have yet to make a formal offer to Monaco.

Louis van Gaal targeting a right-back

Louis van Gaal is targeting a right back this summer to bolster his squad but have been quoted £20million if they are going to sign Fabinho this summer.



United are preparing a £10million offer but Monaco are demanding double that amount to sign him. Fabinho is currently at the Copa America with Brazil so a deal could take a while to be fully completed.



Fabinho has spent the last two seasons on loan at Monaco but they took up the option to make it permanent last month for £4.2m, which he was given a contract until 2019.

United told to pay £20 million

Monaco would be delighted if they got the £20m from United as they could make a good profit from a deal. Sports journalist in France suggest that Fabinho is an attacking full back and a good defender so maybe he is the perfect right back that Van Gaal is looking for this summer.



It looks very likely that Rafael Da Silva will be sold this summer therefore leaving the right back slot to Antonio Valencia which is not what United should rely on as he's really a winger. Valencia did a decent job there for a large part of last season.



United have been linked with a number of right backs so far this summer such as Dani Alves who just last week decided to stay at Barcelona instead of moving on. There have also been a number of links to Nathaniel Clyne but the links to him have went cold but he would only cost £15m but is likely to join Liverpool now.

Most United fans will not have seen Fabinho play in a Monaco shirt, yet his versatility makes the move look more likely. Louis van Gaal has preferred a player who can change positions mid-match and with Fabinho also able to fill the defensive midfield role, he can do just that.