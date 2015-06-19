What does the summer have in store for Arsenal?

As another season has ended with a third place finish in the league and another FA Cup triumph, this can be classed as a decent season for Arsenal. However many fans want more success and many of them have their areas of the team that need, either a bit more quality, or just a little bit more depth. Which signings does Arsene Wenger need to make so that the title challenge from his side can go the distance in the 2015/2016 season and what pre-season schedule awaits the Gunners?

Goalkeeper:

Arsenal have two good goalkeepers in David Ospina and Wojciech Szczesny but the latter has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. David Ospina has done well since he has come into the starting XI but he has had some very nervy moments since being brought into the first team in big games, so it looks as though that Arsenal may require another goalkeeper and it looks like that Arsenal are going to try and sign Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech. This could be a good signing as he has plenty of Premier League experience and he is keen to stay in London as he feels that his family has settled, this may play into the hands of Arsenal. However, as part of the deal Chelsea want a home-grown player and many believe Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could go the other way and, with growing interest in the Czech international, this will be interesting. Arsenal have also been linked with Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas

Defense:

The Arsenal defence has gained a huge amount of credibility over the second half of the 2014/2015 season, with some sterling performances especially against Manchester City, as Arsenal found a way to stay rigid at the back. Mertesacker and Koscielny have been at the centre of the Arsenal defence together since 2011 and, even though he is one of the most tactically astute defenders, Per Mertesacker is not the quickest. There is a need to sign a new centre-half and, when Arsenal signed Gabriel from Villarreal, many thought that Arsenal had solved their crisis at centre-half but Gabriel has not played much.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani who, at just 20 years of age, has hugely impressed while on loan at Empoli. He has all the necessary skills that make a great defedner as his game intelligence is very impressive and he has bags of pace. Juventus are keen to hold onto such a bright prospect. Nicolas Otamendi is also a name being heavily linked with Arsenal, he is a tall and quick centre-half who would cost Arsenal around the €20 million mark. This has been the area of concern for Arsenal fans due to Mertesacker.

Midfield:

Arsenal’s midfield is full of attacking options but the one area of the midfield that is lacking is in central defensive midfield, and this has been a problem area for the Londoners since the days of Patrick Vieira. Arsene Wenger has tried to find a defensive midfielder in this mould but has look toward Francis Coquelin. The Arsenal fans feel that Wenger should be aiming for players that will win them league titles with many believing that Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is the ideal target for Arsene Wenger. Southampton will be looking for a huge £25 million for their influential midfielder and this may put Arsene Wenger off buying the Frenchman, but only time will tell. Other options in midfield would include the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia of Monaco and, if Arsenal were to sign the Monaco midfielder, they would be getting an aggressive and combative style of play which is exactly what Arsenal need to be considered title contenders. The Arsenal midfield is an ageing one and, with the likes of Tomas Rosicky, Mikel Arteta and Santi Cazorla all in their 30’s, it might be wise for Arsenal to bring in some younger talent such as Isco or Arturo Vidal.

Attack:

While Oliver Giroud and Alexis Sanchez led the line well for Arsenal during the season, it may come as a shock to some fans that Giroud has come under fire from Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. The icon feels that Giroud will not win Arsenal any league titles as the main man up front, so the question becomes who would fit the bill as a striker at Arsenal? Over the last few seasons Arsenal have been linked with Argentina hitman Gonzalo Higuain and French international Karim Benzema. If Arsenal managed to sign one of these two influential strikers, it would make a huge difference to the attacking force that Arsenal possess but could this void be filled from within?

Many feel that if Theo Walcott played as the striker in this Arsenal side, he may shift into that next gear. We have seen clear evidence of this during the last two games of the season as Walcott netted a hat-trick against West Brom on the final day while also opening the scoring in the FA Cup final a week later.

Pre-season:

Arsenal will have a packed pre-season schedule ahead of the new season and it all starts with a tour in Asia which includes the Premier League Asia trophy. This will see Arsenal take on Everton, Stoke and a Singapore XI before Arsenal partake in the annual Emirates Cup which will see Lyon, Villarreal and Wolfsburg try and win at Arsenal’s home ground. It will be rather special this year as ex-Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner will return to the Emirates as part of the Wolfsburg team. Then the annual season opener takes place at Wembley as Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Community Shield on August 2nd