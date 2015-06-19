Is Louis Van Gaal the right man for the Old Trafford "revolution"?

It is a given that Louis Van Gaal has an impressive CV, which has seen him work in four different countries, but is his past achievements a barometer for guaranteed success in the Premier League?

The Manchester United manager started his career at Ajax where he was promoted to head coach in 1991, lasting for six seasons. His list of achievements range from three Eredivisie titles (93-94, 94-95 and 95-96), which also included an unbeaten campaign in 1994-95, culminating in league and Champions League titles.

Many media commentators are quick to heap praise on the "Dutch master," but there is a fair argument that in his Ajax coaching days he benefited from Johan Cruyff's work immensely, even down to the tactics where he adopted a fluid 3-4-3 system, which brought Ajax much success in the eighties under the aforementioned Cruyff who to this day remains a legend for club and country.

Arguably Van Gaal has taken relatively straight forward managerial roles in his career, two Barcelona stints (1997-2000 and 2002-03) the first much more successful than the second and Bayern Munich (2009-2011).

His most challenging period in management

Van Gaal returned to dutch football in 2005 when he was the surprise appointment at AZ Alkmaar, replacing former head coach Jacobus Adriaanse, his achievements were finishing 2nd in 2005-06 and finishing third the following season. A poor showing in 2007-08 finishing 11th was expected to be the end for Van Gaal, however, the squad wanted him to remain and that belief was well founded. Alkmaar won the Eredivisie thanks to a 28 game unbeaten run that season, bettering their club record of 25 games set back in 1980-81.

The appointment of Van Gaal at Old Trafford did not come as the biggest surprise in world football. He came close to replacing Sir Alex Ferguson in 2002 following the termination of his deal with the Netherlands national team, however Ferguson remained at Old Trafford and this in turn saw a return to Barcelona for the Dutchman.

Can van Gaal handle big name players?

It is well documented that he has a short fuse. Much was said about Ferguson who very much had his very own way when it came to player interaction. He will go down as one of the best in terms of player motivation, Van Gaal on the other hand still has a checkered history on this front.

This was first highlighted back at Ajax prior to the transfers of Dennis Bergkamp and Wim Jonk who both left for Inter Milan in Serie A. The "issue" appeared to be that Bergkamp (who is known for his outspoken attitude), had suggested where he might be better suited in Van Gaal's system. Van Gaal took exception to this, seeing this as a sign of disrespect and the rest is history. This is a clear character flaw - the best coaches listen to their players and do not chastise them for this, Van Gaal is different.

Brazilian Rivaldo is an even bigger result of Van Gaal's ego, while at Barcelona in 1999-2000, he had an argument with Rivaldo that would effectively see Van Gaal's departure. Rivaldo bemoaned his position sighting a lack of effectiveness on the wing. It is hard to argue with the Brazilian who was voted World Football of the Year in 1999.

World Cup winner Rivaldo had the very last laugh. Van Gaal returned to the club in 2002, almost the very first thing he did was to release the Brazilian with a year remaining on his current deal, much to the disgruntlement of the Barcelona faithful. Rivaldo then completed a free transfer to AC Milan who went on to lift the Champions League.

Will Van Gaal be a success at Manchester United?

The Dutchman replaced former Everton manager David Moyes, who undoubtedly looked out of his depth at Old Trafford. The Scot's appointment was understandable after varied success at Goodison Park and the fact that Manchester United's American owners were in the hunt for continued stability.

In 2014-2015 a whopping £138.7 million was spent on five players, which should effectively guarantee at least a top two finish, in fact Van Gaal boasted that he was confident of just that.

The most expensive arrival was Angel Di Maria, costing the club £59.7 million, who thus far has been a flop in relation to other performers in last season's Premier League. The owners will require much more from the Argentine if he is to remain at the club.

Van Gaal is expected to spend big again this summer and has already signed the exciting Memphis Depay from PSV Eindhoven. The Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations could not have come at a better time for Manchester United, who have a much more sizeable revenue than Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, putting "the Red Devils" firmly in the driving seat in respect of transfer spending.

The 63-year old coach is entering his second year of a three-year deal and many would be surprised to see him remain past that deal. Van Gaal has never been a manager to stick around, and it is not a case of him getting bored. Throughout his career it has been a case of being unable to repetitively sustain success. This is the difference when being compared to the likes of Jose Mourinho and Josep Guardiola, who have managed this on numerous occasions which is why their signature is so coveted.

Van Gaal is not in the business of winning friends, if anything he alienates sections of his squad, which is something that has been leveled at him several times in his career. The Dutchman has been successful, that will never be up for debate, but reflecting on his previous season it would be more than fair to surmise that he falls short of the mentality to succeed in Premier League football, at least at the level Manchester United have become accustomed to.