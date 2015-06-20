The boy they called Ginge: John Arne Riise's best Liverpool moments
Riise with the Champions League trophy, a highlight of his time at Liverpool

It's just about 14 years to the day since John Arne Riise signed for Liverpool, and rarely has a left-back struck up such an affinity with the club's supporters.

Spending seven years on Merseyside, the man they called 'Ginge' made 234 appearances, scoring 21 goals from full-back. Winning seven trophies in seven years, he's one of Liverpool's most successful players in modern times, adding to his record number of caps for Norway (110).

Jose Enrique, Emiliano Insua and Fabio Aurelio have all tried, and failed, to replace the gap that Riise left upon his departure in 2008. Aurelio came close, but was plagued by injuries.

Close friends with Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann, many consider Riise one of their favourite Liverpool players of the Rafa Benitez/Gerard Houllier era. So with that in mind, we thought that we would take a look at some of his top moments in a Liverpool shirt.

A debut season, a debut trophy

As soon as Riise arrived on L4, he was thrust into important games, with the European Super Cup final one of his earliest. Bayern Munich were the opponents, and Riise wasted no time in pleasing the fans, rattling in the opening goal of the game. Liverpool quickly doubled their lead, and held off a late fightback from Bayern to win 3-2.

This spearheaded an excellent debut season for the Norweigan, who managed a superb 10 goals in his first full campaign. Wearing the number 18 shirt, he established himself as first choice ahead of Markus Babbell, and set the platform for more trophies thanks to that opening one against Bayern.

'That' goal against Manchester United

Sparking the infamous chant of "John Arne Riise, oooh, ah, I want to know, how you scored that goal", Riise's free-kick against Manchester United in his first season truly endeared himself to the supporters.

Michael Owen's goal had put Liverpool ahead at Anfield, but the best was yet to come. Lining up a set piece from around 30 yards out, Riise struck it across the goal at an incredible pace, dumbfounding 'keeper Fabian Barthez.

Another Owen goal cancelled out David Beckham's left footed strike to ensure that the score finished in a 3-1 home victory, but the day will only ever be remembered for Riise's rocket.