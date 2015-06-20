The boy they called Ginge: John Arne Riise's best Liverpool moments

It's just about 14 years to the day since John Arne Riise signed for Liverpool, and rarely has a left-back struck up such an affinity with the club's supporters.

Spending seven years on Merseyside, the man they called 'Ginge' made 234 appearances, scoring 21 goals from full-back. Winning seven trophies in seven years, he's one of Liverpool's most successful players in modern times, adding to his record number of caps for Norway (110).

Jose Enrique, Emiliano Insua and Fabio Aurelio have all tried, and failed, to replace the gap that Riise left upon his departure in 2008. Aurelio came close, but was plagued by injuries.

Close friends with Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann, many consider Riise one of their favourite Liverpool players of the Rafa Benitez/Gerard Houllier era. So with that in mind, we thought that we would take a look at some of his top moments in a Liverpool shirt.

A debut season, a debut trophy

As soon as Riise arrived on L4, he was thrust into important games, with the European Super Cup final one of his earliest. Bayern Munich were the opponents, and Riise wasted no time in pleasing the fans, rattling in the opening goal of the game. Liverpool quickly doubled their lead, and held off a late fightback from Bayern to win 3-2.

This spearheaded an excellent debut season for the Norweigan, who managed a superb 10 goals in his first full campaign. Wearing the number 18 shirt, he established himself as first choice ahead of Markus Babbell, and set the platform for more trophies thanks to that opening one against Bayern.

'That' goal against Manchester United

Sparking the infamous chant of "John Arne Riise, oooh, ah, I want to know, how you scored that goal", Riise's free-kick against Manchester United in his first season truly endeared himself to the supporters.

Michael Owen's goal had put Liverpool ahead at Anfield, but the best was yet to come. Lining up a set piece from around 30 yards out, Riise struck it across the goal at an incredible pace, dumbfounding 'keeper Fabian Barthez.

Another Owen goal cancelled out David Beckham's left footed strike to ensure that the score finished in a 3-1 home victory, but the day will only ever be remembered for Riise's rocket.

Istanbul

A night that ranks as the best of Riise's career, he even has a tattoo dedicated to it. Liverpool's unforgettable comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final was begun by Steven Gerrard's towering header, and it was Riise who provided the assist.

Clipping the ball in from the left hand side, Riise allowed his captain to get the Reds back into the game, and the rest is history.

Well, almost. Riise does have the slight blemish of missing a penalty in the proceeding shootout, going for placement ahead of his reknowned power. However, it didn't matter, with Jerzy Dudek's heroics giving Liverpool the trophy.

Chelsea in 06'

Between 2000 and 2010, Liverpool and Chelsea contested one of the great 'modern' rivalries, in a clash between history and money, as the culture club of Liverpool looked to compete with Roman Abramovic's money.

Liverpool struggled to challenge Chelsea in the league, but the pair were constantly clashing in huge knockout games, which Riise always seemed to play a part in.

He suffered the misfortune of opening the scoring in the 2005 Carling Cup Final, only for Liverpool to be defeated 3-2. Although disappointing, this wasn't as soul crushing as his 95th minute on goal in a 2008 Champions League semi final, which took the tie to extra time, with Chelsea eventually progressing.

However, he did enjoy something of a fruitful spell against the Londoners, coming in 2006. They met in the FA Cup semi final, held at Old Trafford, and he opened the scoring thanks to a perfectly worked free kick with Gerrard. Liverpool went on to clinch the trophy, as Riise scored a penalty in what came to be known as 'The Gerrard final' .

The winners of the FA Cup go into the following season's FA Community Shield, which so happened to be against Chelsea, the 2005 league winners. With just nine minutes on the clock, Riise tore through Chelsea's midfield and defence, eventually lashing in a long range piledriver to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

Peter Crouch capped his debut with a goal, making sure that Riise once again helped Liverpool to a trophy. It would turn out to be his last at the club.

Clubbing Barcelona

With Liverpool preparing for a crucial Champions League last 16 clash against Barcelona in February 2007, off field distractions weren't high on the agenda.

However, this is what they got, through the form of Craig Bellamy and Riise. A team night out in Catalonia had gotten out of hand, leading to Bellamy and Riise arguing. Little was thought of it by the other players, until Bellamy stormed into Riise's room in the early hours, waving a golf club.

The incident was quickly sorted internally and the pair got on with their duties, but it hadn't evaded the eyes of the national press. They hounded the pair for their unprofessionalism, and questioned how Benitez could include them in his starting 11 for the upcoming game.

Alas, the Spaniard did pick them, and it paid off handsomely. Bellamy's header creeped over the line to cancel out Deco's opener for Barca, before fate came into play.

Poor defending from the hosts saw the ball drop to Bellamy in the box. Showing excellent awareness, the Welshman squared the ball to an on-running Riise, who lifted the ball into the top of the net. It proved to be one of his final goals for Liverpool, and the way he placed it with his right foot, instead of the usual swing of the left, perhaps summed up how talented he was.