United paid over the odds for Depay, says Southampton boss

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman believes Manchester United have paid over the odds for Memphis Depay this summer.

Depay joined United from PSV Eindhoven for a fee in the region of €30 million.

Depay attracted a lot of interest after being a top scorer in the Eredivise. He grabbed 22 goals for PSV in the league which helped them clinching the title. United wrapped up the deal as there was a genuine interest from Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool.

Koeman while talking to the Daily Mirror said that it is a huge amount for a youngster who will not be guaranteed first team football at United.

Koeman says Depay is overpriced

He also went on to say “he won’t play every game." Koeman says that since arriving in England, he has learned "that Dutch players can’t make the jump to the top of the Premier League easily". He continued his point, saying that "young players can’t play 38 games anyway.”

But Koeman also admitted that the fee is nothing for United as "you pay millions for [Angel] Di Maria, who rarely plays, if you pay a fortune in wages and rent fee for Radamel Falcao, who never plays, then £25m is not a lot of money for them.”

Depay purchase is 'not a lot of money' for United

Koeman tried to sign Depay last year as his brother and Depay shared the same agent but the latter decided to stay one more year at PSV. Koeman revealed that Southampton were interested in Depay this year too but “when United went in for him", Southampton knew they had no chance because "when they come, we have no chance.”

The Saints manager also admitted that the current Dutch youngsters “lack of quality” and are not able to perform well because “they do not communicate." Instead, Koeman says, "they behave like individuals" who are "stuck to their smartphones”