Balanta leaves Bristol Rovers

Angelo Balanta has left Bristol Rovers, the club have confirmed.

Balanta was offered a new, short-term contract with the club, who have just been promoted from the Conference Premier to League Two, but he has rejected it in favour of looking elsewhere for a deal.

Rovers' manager Darrell Clarke told the club's website that they "offered Angelo a short-term deal" but that he has "turned [it] down." Clarke went on to wish the player "all the best in future," and thanked him "for his efforts" whilst he was at the club.

The former QPR midfielder is on the hunt for a new side

The 24-year-old signed for Bristol last summer, joining them from Queens Park Rangers, whose academy he had come through.

Balanta spent the majority of his QPR years on loan elsewhere. His first loan spell came in the 2008-09 season with Wycombe Wanderers, with whom he played 11 league games, scoring three goals as they earned promotion from League Two to League One.

The next three seasons, however, for the Colombian born forward were spent with Milton Keynes Dons in League One. He was prolific during his time there, playing 18 league games and scoring six goals in his first season with the club, grabbing four goals from 20 appearances the following year and just the one from his 12 games at the beginning of their 2012-13 campaign.

He returned to QPR in March 2013 and was sent back out on loan with Yeovil Town, making six league appearances in a short stint with the Glovers, failing to find the back of the net given his lack of opportunities.

Balanta was then released in July of last year after seven years of senior football with QPR. Despite scoring 11 goals in 50 games for MK Dons, the League One side were not looking to retain his services and instead the Colombian was forced to drop into the non-league with Bristol Rovers.

He scored one goal in 16 appearances for the club, winning promotion to League Two with them before departing today. Balanta was mainly used as a substitute during his time though and is perhaps on the look out for more playing opportunities elsewhere.