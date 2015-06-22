Tottenham Hotspur: Top five summer targets

Tottenham Hotspur have started the summer well with the early acquisitions of Kevin Wimmer and Kieran Trippier who have added depth to a backline.

With a summer exodus iminent, which could involve the departure of up to 10 players, it would be wrong to think Spurs' business is even close to being complete.

Last term it was clear that Mauricio Pochettino was uncomfortable with using certain players in his now notorious high energy system. Hence, for him the key this summer will be getting rid of these players and bringing in ones who can implement the strategy which he intends to adopt.

Here are the five players Spurs have already been linked with, who fans would like to see stepping out in a Spurs shirt come next season:

1) Anthony Martial

At 19-years old, Martial is being touted as the next Thierry Henry. The comparisons are unsurprising. A French forward playing for Monaco, with exceptional pace and hunger, and a tendency to drift wide when attacking.

Having signed for Monaco two summers ago from Lyon for around £4 million, Martial already has nearly 50 appearances for Monaco. Although his output is a little underwhelming on paper, he has certainly got those in France talking about his potential.

The good news for Martial is that he already has the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League. Players like Roberto Soldado have struggled to stamp their mark on the Premier League, ultimately due to their lack of pace and physical presence. The Frenchman however has lightning pace and power to accompany this.

The added bonus for Spurs is his age. He is still only 19. Hence, he has plenty of time to adapt to the Premier League and to show his worth. His youthfulness and energy makes him an ideal player to be brought in to energise this squad.

2) Giannelli Imbula

Another player from Ligue 1, Imbula has been exemplary for Olympique Marseille this season and has benefited vastly from the tactical system imposed by Marcelo Bielsa, Pochettino's managerial mentor.

Imbula is most often employed in defensive midfield, and should Spurs recruit him he would be expected to form a midfield partnership with Algerian regista Nabil Bentaleb.

He has already proven this season that he is capable of flourishing in a high pressing system like the one Pochettino is desperate to employ. He fits the bill for Spurs, as he would ease the pressure on Spurs' back four which was brutally exposed at times last campaign.

The French U21 international has been likened to former Chelsea and Real Madrid man Claude Makelele, and if these comparisons stand true he could well be the ideal man to sure up the Tottenham midfield.

Although, competition for his signature is building, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter Milan all strongly linked.

3) Marc Bartra

'La Masia' graduate Bartra has been highly rated for a while. Having failed to live up to his promise as yet, undoubtedly his progress has been hindered by a lack of first team football. Hence, for this reason Bartra is rumoured to be seeking a move away from the Nou Camp, and Spurs have been strongly linked as a possible destination.

An elegant defender, Bartra has often been criticised for his lack of physicality. However, these problems haven't eased this year and his confidence has not been boosted under new boss Luis Enrique, starting just 11 games in Barcelona's treble winning season.

Bartra is very good on the ball, and capable of making clean recovery tackles, whilst also possessing quality in the air and good speed for a defender. Bartra's weaknesses lie with his lightweight build, which would suit the high aggression of Premier League forwards.

He certainly has the quality to improve Pochettino's side, despite him playing with a style similar to Jan Vertonghen. The Catalonian would also offer a nice alternative to Federico Fazio, who despite excelling at times when using his immense physicality, has come unstuck when playing the ball out of defence.

Spurs have already recruited Wimmer and hence they may not be intending to purchase another player in the same position. However, should Vlad Chiriches and Younes Kaboul both depart there will certainly be a need for an extra of Bartra's quality to be brought in.

4) Toby Alderweireld

An alternative to Bartra would be Alderweireld, who spent this season on loan at Southampton. His performances for Ronald Koeman's side were excellent, which reflected in the Saints' exceptional defensive record.

Southampton are very keen to bring the Belgian to St Mary's on a permanent basis however, Alderweireld is also very keen on forming a partnership with fellow compatriot, close friend and former teammate when at Ajax, Vertonghen.

The chemistry between the two Belgian's could be an enormous boost in suring up Spurs' defense which leaked 53 goals last campaign. Furthermore, Alderweireld is a very capable right back as well and will give Spurs further depth in the position where he played for Belgium in the 2014 World Cup.

This signing is one Spurs are desperate for considering they're in clear need for improved defensive quality and cohesiveness.

5) Morgan Schneiderlin

The Frenchman was very close to joining Spurs last summer, and was openly livid and critical of the Southampton hierarchy when they blocked his move to join Pochettino at White Hart Lane.

However, like a true professional he got down and performed consistently under Koeman's stewardship, playing, once again an integral role in Southampton's season. His dominance in the middle of the park, in particular when it comes to interceptions and tackles have led to a further rise in his stock among footballing circles.

Spurs will have to pay top dollar for Schneiderlin with Manchester United and Arsenal both rumoured to be very keen on him.

However, like Imbula, he is a player Spurs are crying out for to play alongside the developing Bentaleb. With Etienne Capoue, failing to nail down this spot as a ball winning holding midfielder, it seems clear that Spurs must look to sign someone who can offer consistent solidity.

But first, and arguably more importantly, Daniel Levy must work to remove from the squad the players deemed surplus to requirement. This could be up to 10 players, however it is a necessary step to take to free up squad space and funding for new signings.

Soldado looks to be the first to leave with Galatasary strongly linked. Unfortunately, the Spaniard has never been able to replicate the form he showed for Valencia, most likely due to the increased physicality of English domestic football.

Following Soldado out of the door will be the likes of Capoue, Kaboul, Chiriches and Aaron Lennon.

Spurs are reportedly "desperate" to sell Emmanuel Adebayor, but the Togolese forward seems keen to see out his 100k per week contract in North London.

The rumour mill is also suggesting that both West Ham and Chelsea are keen on signing Moussa Dembele. The Belgian has failed to nail down a spot in the first team for a few years now. His inconsistency is infuriating. He can produce performances of real flair and attacking class, yet these are too sporadic for him to be considered a reliable selection.