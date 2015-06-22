Tottenham interested in Lyon's Clinton N'Jie

Tottenham Hotspur look set to target Cameroonian forward Clinton N'Jie in an attempt to boost their attacking firepower.

Spurs were heavily reliant on Harry Kane's goals last season in the Premier League whilst the interest in N'Jie attempts to lift the goal scoring burden off Kane's young shoulders.

The Lyon striker is highly rated after having a very impressive season in Ligue 1, whilst been dubbed as the new Samuel Eto'o in reference to his speed and clinical instinct in front of goal.

Clinton N'Jie enjoying his football in France

The 21-year old has scored nine goals and assisted eight, enjoying a fantastic season in France. His energy and youth make him the archetypal Mauricio Pochettino signing.

N'Jie is the second young forward from Ligue 1 to be strongly linked with the North London club following strong rumours linking 19-year old Monaco forward Anthony Martial to Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur linked with a number of players

Furthermore, Spurs have been linked with several other Ligue 1 players this window such as Adrien Rabiot and Yohan Cabaye from PSG ,as well as Giannelli Imbula from Olympique Marseille.

A deal for N'Jie would represent significantly better value for money on paper than one for Martial, who Monaco are rumoured to want around £20 million for, despite Martial only scoring eight goals in 31 Ligue 1 appearances.

This potential move still comes at a high price, with Spurs reportedly having to pay in excess of £10 million for the Cameroonian, who has made 11 appearances for "Les Lions Indomptables" scoring six league goals.

Roberto Soldado set to leave

Spurs look set to offload at least one forward this summer with Roberto Soldado looking set to join Galatasary in a £10 million deal, whilst the North London club are having problems offloading Emmanuel Adebayor, due to his high wage demands.

Neither of these forwards found any significant form last term, and hence Spurs are clearly moving them on, giving them more strength in depth up front.