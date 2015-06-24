Herron joins Blackpool

Blackpool have signed John Herron from Scottish champions, Celtic on a two-year deal, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old midfielder told Blackpool's club website that "after [he] spoke to the manager [Neil McDonald], [Blackpool] was the only place [he] wanted to come."

Herron has featured for Celtic's youth sides

Herron progressed through Celtic's youth ranks, joining them as an eight-year-old and going on to make his league debut for the first team in 2012, at the age of 18. However, this hardly proved a catalyst for his career with the Scottish giants, with him making his next appearance nearly 18 months later at the end of the 2013-14 season, starting for the club as they faced Motherwell.

This season, he spent the later half of the campaign with Scottish Championship side Cowdenbeath, but made just five appearances for them in the league before returning to Celtic this summer.

Herron's contract expires at the end of the month and, with him having failed to impress enough to earn a new one with his current club, Blackpool were quick to swoop in and sign him on a free transfer, with his contract beginning on July 1 and containing an option for a third year.

Defender looking forward to Blackpool move

The player admitted that he "had a lot of other options in Scotland and England" but that the "progression" McDonald "wants" persuaded him to be a part of the Seasiders' squad.

The 21-year-old is excited for the "new challenge" that he will face with the League One club, looking forward to the "different situation" than that experienced at a huge club in Celtic. Herron says he is at Blackpool "to win games" and that he "want[s] to progress," hoping that he can "help Blackpool" and that "Blackpool can help [him]."

Having been recently relegated to League One, McDonald is keen to rebuild the team and Herron, a Scottish youth international, is already his fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of goalkeepers Colin Doyle and Kyle Letheren, defender Clark Robertson and midfielder Brad Potts.