"We must spend big" says Samir Nasri

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has admitted that the club's owners must be prepared to spend big this summer, if the club is to reach the heights that they are aiming for next season, which is to win trophies.

Targets

City have been linked with numerous players in recent months, but none more than Raheem Sterling. Liverpool have rejected two seperate bids from City for the winger, first in the region of £30million and then one around £40million.

The Merseyside club are holding out for £50million, and Nasri has urged the owners to spend money, saying "If you want to be competitive in the Champions League, that's what you need to do," in reference to buying players. Nasri also added that the Champions League was "one of the main targets of the club".

Aside from Sterling, the Citizens have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, and Arsenal's Jack Wilshere. Nasri was fairly confident in saying “I think we’re going to buy some players to try to improve the squad," noting that to succeed "we need to have bigger depth in the squad.”

Signing any of Wilshere, Sterling or Pogba would add to the current plethora of talent in City's midfield, as they boast the talents of David Silva, Yaya Toure and Nasri himself.

Next season

After a disappointing 2014-15 campaign in which they came second in the league, and were knocked out of the cup competitions at early stages.

It had been suggested that Nasri was unhappy, and could potentially leave the club, but those rumours were quashed as the Frenchman signed a new five year deal, and is now targeting trophies.

“I signed a five-year contract and everybody at the club wants me to stay,” said Nasri on his future.

“I will be in Manchester, having a great season and winning silverware - that’s what’s going to happen next season."