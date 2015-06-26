Report: Manchester United close in on Morgan Schneiderlin signing

Manchester United have been reportedly interested with over a dozen top players throughout the summer transfer window, but if a report in the Daily Mirror is to be believed, they are just days away from securing the signing of Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin in a £24 million deal.

According to the Mirror, United are "set to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to the transfer of the holding midfielder".

United, alongside Arsenal and Tottenham, have been the three teams most commonly linked with him, but it appears the Reds are the only team still with an interest in the Frenchman.

Schneiderlin was desperate to leave Southampton last summer, and refused to train in hopes of securing a move to the Emirates. That move never materialized and he spent the season pulling the strings at the St. Mary's Stadium, but his transfer saga never disappeared.

Arsenal's interest waned in Schneiderlin race

He was constantly linked with a move to one of the London-based sides or United, and there were times when it seemed certain he was Arsenal-bound. However, according to the Mirror, "The Gunners' interest in the 25-year-old waned with the emergence of the younger Francis Coquelin", while Spurs were ruled out at the end of the season because "they are unable to offer him Champions League football".

With the threat from those two seeming to vanish, that leaves Louis van Gaal's side as the only viable option for the Frenchman. In a piece in the Mirror published late on Wednesday, Schneiderlin claimed that "talks are ongoing" and said that he hopes a deal will be completed in the "coming days".

Schneiderlin looks set to be United's second summer signing

Southampton are due to begin preseason training next week, but given that United manager Louis Van Gaal "gave executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward the go-ahead to bid for... Schneiderlin" he looks set to join United for the 2015/16 season.

Last season, the 25-year-old made 26 appearance for southampton, scoring four times and making 1 ﻿goal himself in the Premier League. The overriding factor to look at, though, is his pass accuracy of 89.1%.