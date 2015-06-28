Arsenal's former superstars may look on in regret as Gunners continuously improve

As will be no surprise to the most loyal Arsene Wenger faithfuls, since Arsenal turned a corner with the Emirates Stadium debts in recent years, it has seen advancements in not only the quality of players being obtained, but the quality of players that they are no longer struggling to keep.

You only need to go back five years ago where star players like Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny, and even someone like Francis Coquelin, would be contemplating their futures elsewhere. Indeed, it would have been impossible to recruit half of those players in the first place. Nevertheless, today Arsenal are in a much healthier position than they were back then; squad-wise and financially. The Gunners are now able to invest in better players to improve the team, giving more assurances for star players to remain at the club because their ambitions are more likely to be matched.

You could question a player's loyalty for wanting to leave, of course, especially if their current club helped to discover and harness them into the talent that they have become. On the other hand, in a career where you'll be lucky to reach even 15 years at the top end of football, can you blame an exciting player for not wanting to stick around for a few years before his team are able compete at the highest level? Raheem Sterling is being victimised for this 'atrocious' sort of behaviour, but it is a job at the end of the day; albeit a fortuitous and glamourous one.

Come the end of that 15 year spell when a player's age can no longer compete with the physical powers of that new kid on the block, it's understandable in some respects that players want trophies and medals to show for their short time in the beautiful game. The question is, is that short term thinking always the best career option? Are people as loyal as Francesco Totti, Steven Gerrard, and Arsene Wenger going to regret opportinities where they could have left their clubs to find easier successes in times of struggle? Or have players like Gael Clichy, Samir Nasri and Robin van Persie in fact tarnished their careers, in spite of winning some desired medals?

Hleb and Adebayor may regret their decision to leave Arsenal

Alexander Hleb was relatively unknown when he signed for the gunners from Stuttgart in June 2005, but under the tuition and guidance of Arsene Wenger, he quickly became a revelation and a fan favourite; displaying exceptional technical capabilities and eye of the needle passes. In spite of his rise to prominence that was largely down to Wenger and Arsenal, his ambitions saw him leave for Barcelona after three seasons at the club in the summer of 2008. These ambitions turned out to be extremely naive, however, as his entire time at Barcelona saw him either sitting on the bench, or being loaned out to various clubs; including an underwhelming spell at Birmingham City. Eventually, Hleb himself admirably came out to admit that leaving Arsenal was a mistake:



"I'm sad to have lost the best years of my career, something I only blame myself for [...] I had a great time at Arsenal, we had a great team spirit and were a fantastic team before I left for Barcelona, I miss those days."

Whilst Hleb's wasted career was a shame for himself and Arsenal, as mentioned earlier, it is somewhat understandable that a player is lured by one of the best teams in the world. In spite of this temptation and the chance to win more silverware, you could certainly argue that less playing time would be an obvious outcome. Are medals and trophies worth it when you're a bit-time player who isn't adored or appreciated at a club by the fans? It's certainly something that can easily be taken for granted when you're at the top of your game and performing as one of the best players at a club, something that can be said about Emmanuel Adebayor.

Adebayor, like Hleb, was an unfamiliar player before Wenger grew his ability and reputation at Arsenal after signing him in January 2006. In fact, his career was probably even more off track, often finding himself on the fringes at his prior club Monaco. Yet similarly to Hleb, Adebayor couldn't resist the temptation of more obtainable silverware within just a few seasons with the Gunners, departing one summer after the Belarus international in 2009. After originally having his head turned by AC Milan, Adebayor was eventually sold to Manchester City for £25 million. Since then, his most notable contribution to football came with the controversial celebration that he made when scoring against Arsenal for Manchester City, running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of Gunners fans in the process.

It wasn't long after this event that Adebayor's career came tumbling down, falling out of favour at Manchester City and becoming luxury signings for Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in the following seasons. His form dipped in and out for both clubs and he failed to reach the world class potential that he was once touted to have with the Gunners. He is now 31 years old and out of favour at Tottenham; one can only imagine how his and Arsenal's recent years could have panned out if he didn't bite off more than he could chew.

Did Nasri and van Persie get what they wanted?

Compared to obvious cases like Hleb and Adebayor, there are a few more peculiar instances that would be somewhere in the middle of the spectrum of this debate. Since leaving Arsenal, Samir Nasri and Robin van Persie are both disputable cases for whether their departures from Arsenal have worked out better than things would have if they stuck with the Gunners. If Nasri's sole interest was to collect medals, then you would have to say that his time at Manchester City since departing Arsenal has been a relative success, collecting two Premier League title medals and one Capital One Cup medal in the space of four seasons.

Nevertheless, during this period he has been a bit-part player, rotating in and out of the team and not really being appreciated or utilised the way he was at Arsenal. In addition to this, Arsenal are now a team on the up, winning two FA Cups since Nasri's exit. If he stayed with the Gunners and had some patience, perhaps he would be a stronger player that could have reached his highest potential with more playing time, as well as eventually gathering the medals that he craved.

Van Persie fairs similarly to Nasri on the spectrum of success of ex-Arsenal players since departing the club, albeit in a different way. In van Persie's first season at Manchester United, he was an integral part of their title winning success, winning the golden boot award in the process with 26 Premier League goals. Despite this dream debut season for van Persie, things dramatically changed for the Dutch international following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, with van Persie himself admitting:

“My decision to come to Manchester was partly because of the presence of Ferguson, or excuse me, Sir Alex. And he told me he’d stay for another three years."

With the shock departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and the arrival of David Moyes as manager, Manchester United fell down England's pecking order considerably, finishing the following season miserably in seventh place. Although United have recently made progress to getting back to the top level of football, van Persie has found himself left behind. Struggling for form since his debut season at the club, he's since been another bit-part player and a shadow of the talent that he once was. To add insult to injury, although van Persie has claimed one Premier League medal and a golden boot award since moving to United, Olivier Giroud has since won two medals with Arsenal, and has in fact scored more goals than the Dutchman in all competitions over the three seasons.

Perhaps more significantly, van Persie was beginning to break records at Arsenal; breaching Thierry Henry's record for most goals scored in a calendar year, whilst exceeding the 100 goals mark. There is no doubt that he would have become another remembered legend at Arsenal, rather than a one season hit at United. It just makes you wonder, did he replace a statue outside the Emirates for one Premier League medal?

With Arsenal departures as the sole examples of players leaving in search of more feasible success, there are a few obvious cases that support the other ends of the argument as opposed to Hleb, Adebayor, and the more neutral instances of Samir Nasri and Robin van Persie. Ex-Gunners such as Ashley Cole and Cesc Fabregas have both had tremendous success since leaving the Gunners in 2006 and 2011. Yet as already proven, leaving a club when they're struggling to reach the top end of football may not always be the wisest choice, even if it does provide short term success.

Of course, with players like Samir Nasri and Emmanuel Adebayor in particular, there were big suggestions that their ambitions to depart Arsenal were also largely for financial reasons; just another part of the argument that gives a twist on what players truly desire most in football. Is it medals? Is it money? Is it playing time? Of course, all three would be lovely, but 99% of players in football don't have the opportunity for all of these luxuries.

So just maybe, sometimes players are better off sticking with what they've got. Although Steven Gerrard could have won a lot more trophies than he did at other clubs, would he be remembered in football as a Liverpool legend the way that he will be now, forever loved and adored by thousands of fans? Players like Nasri and Fabregas may enjoy showing the few people the medals that they've won in the privacy of their homes further down the line, but they will never receive the same acknowledgements and admiration from thousands of fans that players like Gerrard will receive for the rest of his life, and beyond.