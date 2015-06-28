Ipswich join race for Hibs midfielder

Ipswich Town of the Championship are though to be interested in signing Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan after selling star defender Tyrone Mings to newly-promoted Bournemouth.

The Tractor Boys have netted an £8million windfall from the sale of 22-year-old left-back Mings, and are now targeting Allan as they look to target Premier League promotion.

Allan has suitors both sides of the border

However, Mick McCarthy is facing still competition from Glasgow pair Celtic and Rangers, with the Old Firm pair both rumoured to be on the hunt for his signature.

Allan has already knocked back formal interest from Rangers, and claimed that he is "looking forward" to completing the final year of his contract with Edinburgh-based Hibs.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports News, Allan offered hope to sides South of the border by admitting that he would like "another chance" at the English game.

The midfielder has experience of the Football League

The diminutive 23-year-old has been with a number of English clubs in the Football League and above, but has never made more than 15 league appearances for an English side.

After being snapped up from boyhood club Dundee United by West Bromwich Albion in 2012, Allan was sent out on a number of loan spells as he struggled to make an impact at the Hawthorns.

Stints with Portsmouth - twice - MK Dons and Birmingham proved insufficient to earn the midfielder a contract extension at the end of the 2013/14 season, and he headed back North to the Scottish capital to join Hibs.

McCarthy wants to go one better

McCarthy guided Ipswich to the Championship play-offs last season on a relatively small budget and, if he is permitted to spend the majority of the hefty fee received for Mings, will be expecting to do so again.

Last season's attempt at Premier League promotion ended in defeat at the semi-final stage to eventual winners and East Anglian rivals Norwich City.