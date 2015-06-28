How did Liverpool's players fare at the 2015 Copa América?

Liverpool had only three representatives out in Chile for the 2015 Copa America, all of whom were sent crashing out in the quarter-finals stage.

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both featured regularly for Brazil, who lost out to Paraguay in a penalty shoot-out on Saturday night - after Sebastian Coates' Uruguay had been eliminated by hosts Chile three days earlier.

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino's Brazil

Coutinho's excellent form with Liverpool in 2015 saw him rightly rewarded with a spot in the Brazilian national team for his first ever major tournament.

The 23-year-old, who swept the Reds' end of season awards in May, impressed in their warm-up friendlies beforehand, but had to wait until their second group game to make his impact.

Firmino, meanwhile, featured for the last 15 minutes of Brazil's opening game, a 2-1 win over Peru - though he was only able to manage one shot on goal, along with a mere 14 touches and eight attempted passes, only 50% of which were accurate.

Nevertheless, the then-Hoffenheim attacking midfielder was handed a start by Dunga for their second game of the competition, as they took on Colombia, who they had knocked out of the 2014 World Cup last summer.

Unfortunately, Firmino was kept quiet for much of the game, as Brazil fell to a 1-0 loss. He played the full 90 as a lone striker, making 64 touches, but failing to get any of his three attempted shots on target.

The 23-year-old was tidier in possession, completing 79% of his passes, which including two key passes - though overall Firmino was unable to help his side avoid defeat, including a horrific open goal miss - as he sidefooted an effort over the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

Equally as restricted was Coutinho, who came off of the bench at half-time to replace Fred. Taking 38 touches and completing 75% of his passes, he was unable to put his creative stamp on the game as Jeison Murillo's first-half goal settled proceedings.

Nevertheless, both of the pair started Brazil's final group game - as they went out to ensure a spot in the knockout rounds without the suspended Neymar.

Firmino finally expressed the best of his abilities, despite having been largely ineffective for the Seleção until their 2-1 win over Venezuela - in which he scored the telling goal of the game.

Leading by Thiago Silva's goal, Firmino doubled his side's lead shortly after half-time - as Willian neatly curled a ball across the face of goal for Firmino to direct into an open net.

Elsewhere, Firmino was at his confident best in posession, completing 84% of his passes - including two key passes and a single successful dribble, a successful evening's work given that he was kept to the lowest amount of touches of the outfield players in Brazil's side.

Coutinho, meanwhile, managed a higher 56 touches - but was less able to contribute. Only completing a surprising 80% of his passes, Coutinho only registered one key pass, as he struggled to assert himself on the game - though they were able to grind out a win regardless.

Having officially signed for the Reds only a few days before, many Liverpool supporters tuned in to see Firmino join Coutinho in the starting line-up for their crunch clash against Paraguay.

But fans were left a little disappointed by their new boy. The £29 million signing was largely insignificant throughout, despite somewhat playing a part in his side's goal - as his missed flick allowed the ball to run through for Robinho to put them ahead.

It was definitely an evening to forget for Firmino, however, who had fewer touches than any other starting Brazilian teammate, with 39, whilst his 60% pass completion rate was the lowest of anyone in the Brazil team.

His defensive work was a little more commendable, winning two tackles and an interception, as well as adding a clearance - but Coutinho had the slightly more enjoyable evening in Concepcion as Firmino was withdrawn after 69 minutes.

The Liverpool no.10 was only denied by Justo Villar's palms early in the first-half, after a well-hit strike from range forced a strong save. Brazil were largely flat throughout, but Coutinho was generally at the heart of everything they did in the final third.

Enjoying more touches (60) than any other Brazilian starter, a lot of Brazil's best football went through Coutinho - who successfully completed four dribbles and managed a 100% shot accuracy.

He was impressive in possession, completing 38 passes and managing an accuracy rate of 87% - only bettered by Willian and Robinho, of those who started from the off.

Ultimately, Coutinho was unable to make any telling contributions - as the game stretched to penalties after Derlis Gonzalez had converted from the spot in normal time.

Thankfully, having been one of the better performers in a poor side, Coutinho was able to dispatch his penalty in the shoot-out to avoid having put his country out, though Gonzalez ensured Paraguay's place in the final four by scoring again from 12-yards immediately afterwards.

Sebastian Coates' Uruguay

Coates, who looks set to make the permanent switch to Sunderland within the coming days, played in only one of Uruguay's four games throughout the competition - being an unused substitute in the other three.

The towering centre-back was crowned Young Player of the Tournament in the 2011 Copa America, but could only make the bench for his country's 1-0 win over Jamaica, and their 1-0 loss to Argentina - but filled in for the suspended Diego Godin in their final group game.

Coates completed 76% of his passing, won three aerial duels and completed five tackles and a single interception as he duly went about his business, though he was unfortunate not to reach a deep cross into the box with his head in the first-half.

The 24-year-old could not help his side keep a clean sheet, though their 1-1 draw with Paraguay did seem them through to the knockout rounds.

However, Óscar Tabárez' side were dumped out in the last eight as Mauricio Isla's 81st minute strike ensured Jorge Sampaoli's Chile put themselves into the semi-finals.

How did the trio do overall?

It may have been a forgettable tournament on the Liverpool trio's part, but it certainly will have provided a valuable learning experience for Brazil duo Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

At the creative heart of an underwhelming Seleção side, they were unable to really demonstrate their abilities, but they justified their inclusions in brief glimpses.

The outgoing Sebastian Coates was a fleeting figure for his country, but only had a bit-part role on-loan at Sunderland last season and so his lack of game-time can largely be accredited to that, and the fact that Uruguay have some very talented centre-backs ahead of him in Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez.

In terms of how much Liverpool supporters can take away from the performances of their players at the Copa America, Firmino in particular. They are much more capable than their showings in Chile made out.

Coutinho will be disappointed that he wasn't able to carry his club form into his performances with Brazil, whilst Firmino was restricted to sporadic highlights, but the pair will still be more than able to light it up together at Anfield next season.