Bennett announces retirement

Former Nottingham Forest defender Julian Bennett has announced his retirement from professional football.

Bennett has been suffering from a long-term knee injury which he suffered whilst playing for Southend United against Yeovil Town in August 2013.

Bennett spent nearly two years on the sidelines before ending his career

As a result the former left-back has called it a day on his career after almost 23 months out of the game.

Bennett began his professional career at West Midlands side Walsall in 2004 after progressing through the club's youth system. He went on to make over 50 appearances for The Saddlers.

The 30-year-old then made what he described as a 'dream move' to his home-town club Nottingham Forest, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Under Colin Calderwood he established himself as a first-team left-back in the side, despite the signing of the experienced Matt Lockwood from Leyton Orient.

In January 2008 Bennett extended his contract with Forest by a further two-and-a-half-years. In that same season he went on to become the club's Player of the Season after the side secured promotion to the Championship having finished in 2nd place in League One.

It wasn't the first time that Bennett had picked up a huge injury

The remainder of his time at Forest is something Bennett quickly likes to forget. On Boxing Day 2008 he suffered a serious knee injury in a 4-2 home defeat to Doncaster Rovers, ruling him out for the rest of the season. After struggling to regain his full fitness he was loaned out to Crystal Palace in 2011.

Bennett was then released by Forest the following summer allowing him to sign for Sheffield Wednesday where he made just over 20 appearances. He was then loaned to Shrewsbury Town before joining Southend United where he eventually finished his career.