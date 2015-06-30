Manchester United's transfer window: Full of arrogance and cunning wealth

Through the doors of the money-making named Aon Training Complex so far this summer has arrived Memphis Depay; with 'dreamchaser' blazened across his chest.

Striding through with the confidence of the best player in the world, the youngster joined Louis van Gaal to put pen to paper, flash a smile, prompted by the PR team, before going for a celebration of his £25 million move to Old Trafford.

Yet that has become a memory of the distant past for United fans, who know all to well the feeling of hard penetrating disappointment that comes with a transfer window of promises but no proof and a deadline day of an overpriced, over-haired Belgian midfielder.

The thing of the present, the thing this article is praising, is Edward Woodward - Chief Executive Officer at Manchester United - chasing Sergio Ramos.

This outragerous pursuit of Ramos follows last summer's ambitious attempt and success to bring Angel Di Maria to a Champions League-less Manchester United.

Silly season is often full of these ridiculous stories but Rene Ramos' comments in the past few days have confirmed that his brother, Sergio, has a desire to move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Graham Hunter has said that Ramos "specifically wants" Real Madrid "to begin negotiations with Manchester United and doesn't want them to negotiate with anyone" else.

It appears that Woodward's new motto is dreamchaser. What is quite stunning about these links with Ramos and United is that they are no longer a dream.

Now, it seems a stark reality, one that is more likely than not that Sergio Ramos - World Cup winner, two time European Championships winner, Champions League winner, Club World Cup winner, Super Cup winner, three time La Liga winner, two time Copa del Rey winner, two time Supercopa de Espana winner - will line up in the Old Trafford tunnel to hear his name called out alongside former-Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria.

Sergio Ramos - Personal Honours

La Liga Breakthrough Player of the Year: 2005

La Liga Best Defender: 2012, 2013, 2014

FIFA/FIFPro World XI: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014

UEFA Team of the Year: 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014

ESM Team of the year: 2007–08, 2011–12

2010 FIFA World Cup: Castrol Index Winner[46]

FIFA World Cup Dream Team: 2010

UEFA EURO 2012: Castrol EDGE Index Winner[47]

UEFA Euro Team of the Tournament: 2012

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2014

What is so pleasing for United fans is that these past few years have been ones of disappointment, as mentioned earlier. For those who don't support the twenty time English champions or don't know about the pains, it has been years of links with Wesley Sneijder, Toni Kroos, Thiago Alcantara, Karim Benzema, Nicolas Gaitan.

Now, not a single one of those players have lined up in the Old Trafford tunnel. The bigger point, however, is that those six players were not seen, nor were, one of the best in the world in their position.

Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders in the world

Ed Woodward began his chase of Ramos like a puppy willing to chase anything. Now he is the wise dog who sits on the sofa, chewing his battered toy, knowing his master plan has worked perfectly.

The wise dog gets fed at the table because he is cunning. Woodward is cunning, Woodward is now wise having experienced the harsh reality of the football world for two years.

Whether or not Sergio Ramos arrives at Old Trafford come deadline day in September, Woodward will know that David De Gea has doubled in price due to the Ramos saga, and quite possibly stayed at the club for another season, looking at the glinting trophies which he could be about to win for Louis van Gaal.

Hats off to Edward Woodward