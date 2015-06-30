Stoke close on Ghana midfielder

Stoke City are finally closing in on the signature of Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, according to reports in Ghana quoted by the Stoke Sentinel.

Potters manager Mark Hughes has been linked with a move for the 24-year-old since last summer's transfer window, but moves within his squad have begun to force his hand towards finalising a deal.

One in, one out at the Britannia?

With French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi attempting to force through a move away from the club as he wants to play European football, Hughes sees the powerful Ghanaian as an ideal replacement for the potentially departing 26-year-old, who has been linked with Europa League champions Sevilla.

GhanaSoccerNet are claiming that Agyemang-Badu has begun to discuss terms with Stoke, though they could face late competition for his signature.

Though the Potters are the current favourites to seal a permanent deal, "an unnamed Qatari side" have also been linked with a big-money move, allegedly offering wages around the $3million/year mark.

The midfielder could have moved to England already

Agyemang-Badu began his career in Ghana, and was named in the Ghana Premier League All-Star team in 2007.

Trials with English pair Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both now plying their trade in the Championship, followed but his first move to Europe came during a loan spell to Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva in 2009.

His form in Spain earned him a permanent move to Serie A outfit Udinese in 2010, where he has played for the past five years and scored six goals in just over 100 league appearances.

Agyemang-Badu is a seasoned international

He represented his nation at both U20 and U23 level before making his senior Black Stars bow against Lesotho in June 2008, though he was made to wait three years for his first goal, which came against the Congo.

Since then, he has amassed 62 senior appearances for his nation, scoring two goals along the way.