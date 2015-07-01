City international watch: Agüero shines as Argies romp Paraguay

Sergio Agüero was the star of the show as four Manchester City players featured in two separate international games on Tuesday, in two different continents.

Argentina crush Paraguay

Argentina easily saw off the challenge of Paraguay to win 6-1 in the second Copa América semi-final, booking a place in the final against Chile. They did so with three City players in their line up, Aguero, Martin Demichelis and Pablo Zabaleta.

Goals from Marcus Rojo and Angel di María, players for City's rivals Manchester United, had contributed to Argentina taking a 4-1 lead, before Agüero added a fifth in the 80th minute.

Beating his marker with a burst of pace, Aguero broke free inside the box to meet a Di Maria cross, and head into the top right hand corner from six yards out.

The goal moved Aguero to joint second top scorer for the tournament, with three goals. He's level with Paraguay's scorer Lucas Barrios, as well as Arturo Vidal (Chile) and Peru's Jose Paolo Guerrero. They all lie one goal behind Vidal's team-mate Eduardo Vargas, who scored a brace in his sides 2-1 victory over Peru in the first semi final.

Zabaleta kept his place at right-back, whilst Demichelis came in for the injured Ezequiel Garay at centre-back. Both played their part in a solid defensive performance for the Argentines, who have only conceded three goals in five games over the couse of the tournament, all to Paraguay.

Guidetti proves victorious for Sweden

Tuesday also marked the last day of John Guidetti officially being a City player, before becoming a free agent upon the expiry of his contract.

He signed off from the club by starring for Sweden Under-21's, as they beat Portugal on penalties to win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Guidetti managed two goals at the tournament, but was unable to affect proceedings in the final, coming closest with a volley that flew over the bar. However, the extroverted striker was condfident enough to step up and take the first penalty of the shootout, tucking it away nicely.

It remains to be seen where he will move to now after being released by City, who he never made a competetive appearance for.