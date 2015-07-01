Can Luke Shaw stay healthy this season and prove his worth or will he be pushed to the bench?

Last summer Luke Shaw signed for Manchester United for £27million from Southampton which was quite a lot of money for a 18 year old, but it is a risk worth taking as Shaw has what it takes to become one of the best left backs in world.

Last season was a huge learning curve for Shaw who had so many injuries which meant Shaw played a total of only twenty games. This lead to so many of the fans going mad and saying he was "made of glass", but they have to realise Shaw has so much more to learn and will only get better under Louis van Gaal.



The question everyone will now ask is will Shaw be able to stay fit next season? The answer to this is that everyone hopes the answer is yes. Shaw needs a very good pre season which starts this month in America and Shaw needs to get himself to the standard were the injuries do not occur next season.

Louis van Gaal will help Shaw

It will take time for Shaw to get used to Louis van Gaal's strong training sessions which the players have now had a season to get used to it. You have seen throughout the season that not only Shaw but nearly every player has been injured but it is just unlucky Shaw has been injured the most. Shaw just needs time to let himself grow as a United player and in many people's opinion Shaw can do this as he has all the attributes.



There are a lot of positives to Luke Shaw which makes stands out that shows why the promise that everyone is talking about Shaw is so good and they will be explained below.



Strong running and intelligence

When Shaw played last season you could see the runs that were made and these were superb and because of this Shaw becomes a huge threat to opposition teams. You could see in most of the games that Shaw played last season the huge threat that was given to United and this is because of his intelligence as Shaw knows when to go forward and when to stay in position and because of this Shaw has a great future.



Very mature for his age

Shaw is only just 19 and is very mature for his age and has a lot of time on his side. Shaw has already been in the England senior side so it shows the talent that Shaw possesses and is the future for England. Shaw will only improve as time goes on and could potentially be the number one left back for United and England for a very long time to come.



Good tackler and good passer

Shaw on many occasions last season made some crucial tackles that stopped opponents from going on to score, and this is why people should feel why Shaw is so important to United for his defensive skills. Shaw's range of passing is very good and hardly ever misplaces a pass and if United had more players in the box last season Shaw would have had a lot more assists but that did not happen unfortunately.

Luke Shaw will not be pushed to the bench

So as you can see there are a lot of positives to Luke Shaw but there are other questions that are being asked. These questions are will Marcos Rojo push Shaw out of the side or maybe even Daley Blind?



Daley Blind had a spell were for the team, Blind had to play left back for six weeks when Luke Shaw was injured in March and April and this was very successful for Blind.

Blind should be used as a utility player next season in case of injuries and Shaw should be chosen over him in that position.



Marcos Rojo can definitely play left back as he does for the Argentina national team and he does it very well. Last season he played very rarely at left back for United but a lot at centre back and my feeling is that he will be used at centre back.

It will all depend on who United bring in this summer to see where Rojo will play as he is a very good player and could well start but Shaw should not be pushed to the bench and will be first choice as long as he stays fit.

United fans need to get behind Shaw

Shaw is an amazing talent that needs to toughen up and the general feeling is that he will do so to go on to become on of the best there is at left back.

There is a reason United spent the money on Shaw that they did as they see the potential that there is and also most fans see this in him. Then Shaw will be number one next season while Rojo will likely be utilised at centre back and Blind as a back up player.



Manchester United fans just need to fully support Shaw and people can be sure that Shaw will flourish next season as for sure Shaw will have a very long United career.

Van Gaal should be seen as the perfect manager for Shaw to flourish, giving him a chance and being a great man-manager in the past of young players.