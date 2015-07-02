Which Arsenal youngsters should be loaned out next season?

Each season sees a variety of players get loaned out to different clubs. Down the years there have been a host of players that have left temporarily in search of more game time, and others to develop themselves as a footballer away from their parent club.

At Arsenal however, more so than other teams, youngsters do indeed get their chance in the team and therefore loan deals aren't always a regular occurrence. Francis Coquelin is a perfect example of how loan spells do work though as it significantly aided his development. Although having a rough patch in Germany with Freiburg, a loan spell with Lorient before that and then with Charlton afterwards saw him mature more as a player. Loan spells don't always go as planned though; the likes of Ryo Miyaichi has now moved on after failing to impress during injury hit loan spells, whilst Yaya Sanogo's move to Palace wasn't a huge success.

However which current Arsenal players should get loaned out for the forthcoming season?

Emi Martinez

Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez has been subject to a host of loan spells down the years, most recently at Rotherham. However Martinez is now 22 and will look to be getting first-team football on a more regular basis. The majority of his loans so far have been shorter spells and therefore he could benefit from a full season away with one club. The potential for a loan spell does depend on which keepers leave though. Obviously Petr Cech has come in but David Ospina looks set to leave the club and therefore Martinez will operate as a third choice keeper. The Gunners do however have the likes of Matt Macey and Ryan Huddart who were both involved within the first team set-up at some point last season. For Emiliano Martinez though you feel as though he needs a consistent season between the sticks in order to build his potential if he's going to make it at Arsenal.

Stefan O'Connor

It's clear that Arsene Wenger rates this young defender very highly. He's been involved within a lot of first team training and made his first team debut in the 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League last season. A centre-back by trade, he played at right back in that game but has impressed for the youth sides in that central role. Admittedly he looked a little out of his depth in the first team and therefore for O'Connor a loan spell would probably be beneficial if he's to continue developing; especially if Wenger sees him as a part of his plans in future campaigns. It may be the case though at 18 years of age, he has one final year in the U21s before moving out on loan.

Isaac Hayden

Hayden seems to have been around for forever. He's 20 years of age now and he should really be searching for first team football week in week out. He's lucky to still be at the club after surprisingly staying on last summer and has only played twice for the senior team despite being involved regularly in training. Hayden has yet to be loaned out and from what can be seen he doesn't look set to make it at Arsenal. He can play in both midfield and centre half though, versatility that could stand him in good stead as he looks to develop. He really needs a lengthy loan spell though if he is to stand any chance of making it though.

Gedion Zelalem

The German born American has been at the centre of a huge amount of hype since his arrival at Arsenal. However injuries have hampered his development over the past two years. He played an important role for the USA at the recent U20 World Cup and it's that form that shows why he's been catching the eye of many at Arsenal. He could well feature often for the first team this season but may be better off searching for first team football on a more consistent basis out on loan. Where he'd go on loan to though is unclear and if he remains injury free he could well develop brilliantly this season at Arsenal.

Alex Iwobi

The 19-year-old had a brilliant season for the U21 side last campaign and was one of the stars of the team with the likes of Gnabry injured and Akpom out on loan and in the first team. The quick forward scored 11 goals in what was a brilliant campaign. It was a season for the Nigerian that caught the eye of many and a loan spell now could further his development as he looks to make a bid to move up into the first team.

Yaya Sanogo

Let's face it, Yaya Sanogo isn't the most clinical of strikers. His four goals in pre-season against Benfica last summer wasn't replicated at all in a campaign that was again rather poor. He scored his first goal against Dortmund but then got stuck behind the pecking order as he was moved out on loan to Crystal Palace. Even then he didn't receive as much first team football as Wenger would have liked. Despite that, he won't be keen to move him on permanently and therefore another Premier League loan spell would be hugely beneficial for the tall Frenchman. If he is to make it then he'll need to heavily improve in the forthcoming season.

Other potential loanees

The players above are those that are in most need of a loan spell or could do with one to improve their games ready for first team action. However there are other players that may well go out on loan too. Wellington Silva is back and he now has a work permit. Will he finally get first team football though? Only time will tell but yet another loan spell for the Brazilian may be looming.

The likes of Jon Toral may also have to endure another loan spell despite impressing heavily for Brentford in the Championship in 2014/15. One or two of the academy keepers usually get loaned out too. One of the players that would have originally been on the list, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, has joined Ipswich in a deal that could be see one of Arsenal's biggest prospects shine.