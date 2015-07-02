Lee Cattermole signs new five-year contract deal with Sunderland

Lee Cattermole has agreed a new five-year contract deal with Sunderland, it has been publicly announced today.

The talented 27-year-old, who is well known across the English top flight for his tough tackling and imposing figure in the middle of the park, has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the 2014/15 campaign with a new contract extension. He joined the club as a 21-year-old from then Premier League side Wigan Athletic, for a transfer fee believed to be around £6million pounds.

A crucial player to seal a deal for

His new deal ties him to the Wearside club up until the summer of 2021, when he'll be 32 years of age. He totalled 28 league appearances last season for the Black Cats, and going into the 2015/16 season, he is only three matches away from reaching a big landmark - 150 games in all competitions for the club.

On the club's official website, manager Dick Advocaat was understandably happy to seal new and improved terms with one of the side's key players. The experienced Dutchman had this to say: "Lee is the controller of the side. He is a motivator, a leader and central to the success of our team. To know that he will be with us for many years to come is very important to the club."

Hard-hitting, tough-tackling reputation

Cattermole has steadily built up a reputation as a player not to be messed with, making many opposition players wince when they see him on the opposite side of the pitch. He won 58 tackles, 68 interceptions and just made two defensive errors all season. However, he'll be hoping to keep the amount of bookings and fouls committed to a minimum, as he totalled a whopping 54 fouls and lead the charts in terms of yellow cards - with fourteen, one on average every two matches he'd played!

Meanwhile, that opinion was echoed by the club's sporting director, Lee Congerton. He emphasised the fact that although Cattermole is only 27, he has many years of Premier League experience and will be a key component of the Sunderland side growing forward in the not-too-distant future. "Lee is a hugely important part of our team, both on and off the field. He has ten years of experience playing in the Premier League, which is incredible when you consider he is still only 27, and we are delighted that he has committed his long-term future to Sunderland."

Quotes' source: Sky Sports - Stats source: Squawka