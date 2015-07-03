Liverpool snap up wonderkid Adekanye

17-year-old midfielder Bobby Adekanye has confirmed his transfer from Barcelona to Liverpool, via his personal Instagram account.

Adekanye, who has drawn comparisons to Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben at an early age, will join up with the Reds youth set up over the coming weeks, and will most likely feature for the under 21's next season.

Social media confirmation

The Nigerian-born winger revealed on Instagram that he has sealed a transfer to Brendan Rodgers' side, posting a picture of him at Liverpool's training facilities captioned 'I am very happy to sign for Liverpool'.

Barcelona were reluctant to let him go, but were forced to by FIFA, after the world football body concluded that having him at the club went against the rules of their transfer ban.

Liverpool have reportedly beat off competition from a number of European sides, including the likes of Ajax and PSV, to sign the highly rated winger. He spent last season on loan at the former, but decided not to join them permanently.