Four players that Manchester City should target this summer

The transfer window, a time for rumours, a time for speculation, but most importantly, a time for action.

Those sentiments can't ring any truer for Manchester City this summer, a crucial one for the club as they look to continue their expensive march towards the upper echelons of European football.

After wrangling the title back from Manchester United in a thoroughly dramatic 2013-14 season, signs were good as Manuel Pellegrini and the directors began last summer, seeking transfers which would not only help them regain the Premier League, but finally challenge in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Unfortunately for the Citizens, recruitment was slack and poor. Eliaquim Mangala was the big money signing, joining from Porto for over £30 million, but the young Frenchman did nothing to suggest he deserves to displace Martin Demichelis or Vincent Kompany in a fully-fit City defence.

Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna and Fernando Reges were all signings that made sense at low, even free prices, but all struggled in their debut seasons in Manchester, and didn't make much of a positive impact in terms of driving City forward. Wilfried Bony arrived from Swansea City in January, but couldn't find form quickly enough to save his teams season.

If anything, Frank Lampard was their best piece of business, with the veteran midfielder's experience and goalscoring knack proving of certain use, but again it wasn't what City needed. Lampard won't be there to share in the fun next season, as he is finally joining up with New York City FC.