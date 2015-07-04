Watford's Jonathan Bond joins Reading

England U21 goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has joined Championship side Reading from Premier League new-boys Watford for an undisclosed fee.

The move comes as a slight surprise because of Bond's potential but the Englishman is in need of game time, which may not come as fast as necessary at Watford. After seeing Adam Federici depart this summer, Reading needed to bring in a goalkeeper as soon as possible and Bond is the perfect immediate replacement while having a bright future ahead of him.

The English shot-stopper is a product of Watford's youth academy system and appeared 33 times for the club. Making his debut in the 2011/12 campaign, Bond went on to prove a worthy second choice to the likes of Manuel Almunia and Heurelho Gomes in his time with Watford.

Bond needs first team football

After just six appearances last season, Bond's need for game time became more relevant at the age of 22 and a move was the best choice for his career. The now former Watford man signed a three-year deal with the Championship side and is expected to be first choice.

With Watford back in the top-flight again, the move may be the correct choice as the club's two remaining goalkeepers are both in their prime and would only halt the progress of Bond's career. The departure of a young talent may disappoint the club's fans but it will certainly please Reading fans as they aim to follow Watford's path and get back into the Premier League again.

Bond will miss out on a taste of Premier League action with the club he joined as a teen but will be aiming to help Reading gain promotion. The Englishman has yet to appear for the national team but has been involved in both the English and Welsh youth setups, whilst training with the Wales national team.