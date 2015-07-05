Women's World Cup final preview: United States - Japan

Sunday night’s final between United States and Japan brings the 2015 Women’s World Cup to a conclusion, in a tournament which has gripped many around the world.

Four years after Japan won the 2011 competition 3-1 on penalties against United States in Germany, Jill Ellis will be looking to make amends for that heart-breaking loss.

United States’ star player, Abby Wambach says this final “isn’t about revenge” insisting that “heartbreak never goes away,” but stated that the US “now have an opportunity” to put things right.

Ranked second in the world, behind Germany, Wambach told reporters “we don’t overlook Japan,” who are ranked fourth, as they are a “very, very organised” and are a “good team.”

It took a few games before the US got into the rhythm of things, but two-time World Cup winner, Julie Foudy said that the US has “finally found its form in the last few games.”

United States coach, Ellis told her team they have to “pick the right moments,” as “you can’t press and chase the game," making “it a physical game for 90 minutes.”

Despite just playing the one game against each other since the 2012 Olympics, Japan coach, Norio Sasaki states his side have “learned from them,” whilst being confident that the “outcome will be a win.”

United States overcome 'Group of Death'

United States were drawn in the ‘Group of Death’ alongside Australia, Nigeria and Sweden. Starting off their campaign against Australia, Megan Rapinoe netted a brace whilst Christen Press also scored in a 3-1 victory against the Matildas.

Their second group game saw Ellis’ side up against a Sweden team, who held the United States to a goalless draw. Wambach’s strike in their final group game against Nigeria meant that they would face a Colombian side in the Round of 16.

United States kept three clean sheet in the knockout stages in their journey to the Women’s World Cup final. A goal from Alex Morgan and a spot kick from Carli Lloyd against Colombia set up a quarter-final tie against China.

Lloyd netted her second goal of the tournament in a one-nil victory over an organised China team, which meant that US would face European champions, Germany, for a place in the final.

A penalty from Lloyd 20 minutes from time put United States in the driving seat, before Kelley O’Hara sealed their route to a final with a 2-0 win over Germany.

Grit and determination from Japan see them reach the final

Japan started off their World Cup defence with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland with a spot kick from the experienced Aya Miyama. Aya Sameshima and Yuika Sugasawa then both netted in a 2-1 win over Cameroon, already confirming their place in the knockout stages.

Yūki Ōgimi scored Japan’s final goal in the group stages, following 1-0 win against Ecuador, which would see Japan keep their 100 percent record at this year’s 2015 World Cup.

Japan’s Round of 16 saw them up against a poor Netherlands side, despite only a 2-1 victory. Saori Ariyoshi put the holders a goal up after 10 minutes, before Mizuho Sakaguchi sealed Japan’s place in the quarter-finals. It took a late goal from Mana Iwabuchi against Australia to set up a semi-final match against England.

Miyama put Japan a goal up against England from the spot before Liverpool’s Fara Williams equalised for England. Despite being the better side, England will have felt hard done by, after going out of the competition to a late own goal from Laura Bassett. The Japanese ecstatic, there was only ever going to be one winner, which would see the final being played between US and Japan.

The BC Place, Vancouver, has been the go to stadium for the 2015 Women’s World Cup, hosting five group game, two round of 16 matches, one quarter-final, and the final.