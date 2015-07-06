Ranieri an option for the Foxes

Having recently been relieved of his duties with the Greece national team, Claudio Ranieri has signalled his intentions to soon return to football, possibly with Barclays Premier League outfit Leicester City.

An attractive prospect?

Having been out of work since November 2014, Ranieri has opened the door to the possibility of taking the reins at the King Power Stadium. The 63-year-old has been noted to have "not had any contact" with the Midlands club but would be "willing" to listen to any offer that they make in the future.

There is no doubt that the Thai owners at the club (the Srivaddhanaprabha family) would be able to offer Ranieri a well paid contract and would be able to make funds available for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

With Leicester looking to become firmly established in the division, fan opinions are divided and it is unclear as to whether they would welcome Ranieri at the helm.

Experience is key

Ranieri however boasts an impressive 28 year-long career having managed at the likes of Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan, as well as Monaco, Chelsea and Valencia. He has also gathered a small collection of silverware including the Coppa Italia and the Copa Del Rey.

The Italian would evidently bring considerable experience to the job, along with the ability to attract potential star names to Filbert Way. On the other hand, for the last few years Ranieri has not set the football world alight, with poor results (such as Greece's 2-1 loss to European minnows the Faroe Islands) contributing to his downfall.

Whether Ranieri is actually in contention for the hot-seat at the King Power Stadium remains to be seen. But, it would be an ambitious and interesting appointment by the Leicester board and would certainly raise a few eyebrows within the Premier League and Europe.