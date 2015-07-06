Nani's greatest moments in a Manchester United shirt

As Nani departs Old Trafford, it is the perfect time to recall on some of his best moments in a Red shirt.

A goal that stunned Tottenham Hotspur

Who could forget? When Heurelho Gomes got ready for a goal kick expecting an easy hoof; Nani spoils the party when he realises the referee had said play on; and placed it into the back of the net. As you can imagine, the Spurs players were furious, but what could they do? A lovely moment for Nani, and all watching from a Manchester United perspective.

Goal against Arsenal - 2009/10 season

Next up, it has to be his goal against Arsenal in the 09/10 season. Nani dragged it out wide, chopped through Gael Clichy and Mikel Arteta, wrong footed the Arsenal defender, and chipped the keeper from almost a 90 degree angle. Simply stunning from the new Fenerbahce signing.

Backflip celebration

The next on the list has to be his 360 degree backflip against Arsenal. Perhaps what he will be best remembered for; a stunning flip timed to perfection. He loved putting on a show against the Gooners.

Incredible long range goal against Tottenham at Old Trafford

Next up is his simply extraordinary shot against Tottenham. His long range shot flew straight into the top corner, and left the Old Trafford faithful in wild celebration. And to top a goal of such quality off, he produced three perfectly timed back flips.

Goal - Bayern Munich - 2010

Antonio Valencia produced a lovely bit of footwork before a magnificent drill into the box from the Ecuador man saw Nani on the end of it with a flick in between his legs flew right into the bottom corner.

The confidence to attempt such a skill against Bayern Munich in Europe's top competition takes guts, flair and pure talent, something Nani often showed despite an inconsistent United career.

Nani's Manchester United career was one of great inconsistency and overall, a disappointment. These great moments in the famous shirt reminded everyone of his incredible talent but the failure to replicate it week in and out meant he could not live up to his pre-made reputation as 'United's next Ronaldo'.