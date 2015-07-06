Nani's greatest moments in a Manchester United shirt

As Nani departs Old Trafford, it is the perfect time to recall on some of his best moments in a Red shirt. 

A goal that stunned Tottenham Hotspur

Who could forget? When Heurelho Gomes got ready for a goal kick expecting an easy hoof; Nani spoils the party when he realises the referee had said play on; and placed it into the back of the net. As you can imagine, the Spurs players were furious, but what could they do? A lovely moment for Nani, and all watching from a Manchester United perspective.