Southampton reject United bid for Schneiderlin

It has been confirmed by Southampton manager Ronald Koeman that the club have rejected a £20million bid from Manchester United for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

The bid was the only formal approach for the French midfielder so far this summer with bid coming last month but the bid was considered not serious by the Saints.

The 24-year-old was missing from training on Monday through illness but is fully expected to join up with squad before they leave for their pre-season training camp in Austria on Tuesday.

Koeman said that he will travel with the rest of the team, according to the Saints boss he was "not feeling well, had contact with the doctor and stayed at home."

He also comfirmed that United had submitted a bid for Schneiderlin, saying 'We had, two weeks ago, a bid from Manchester United." He added that tt wasn't good enough and wasn't serious."

Mass Exodus

Schneiderlin was one player that wanted to be part of the mass exodus from the club last season when a number of key players jumped ship including the likes of; Callum Chambers, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Dejan Lovren.

However the club blocked any move for the Frenchman and he went to be an integral part in helping Southampton finish seventh in the Premier League and qualifying for the Europa League in Koeman’s debut season.

Koeman added: 'Everybody knows Morgan's situation, I understand that, if he can get a good move to a big club, I understand it.”

Possible New Defender?

The Dutch manager has confirmed the Saints interest Twente defender Cuco Martina, the 25-year-old can operate in both midfield and defence but Martina is a right-back by nature and will be used a short term replacement for first-choice Ryan Bertrand.

Koeman acknowledged a lack of defenders, before saying “We are interested in Martina, that's true. It's close."

The England international has been ruled out for up to six weeks following minor surgery on both of his knees.