Burnley agree Jelle Vossen deal

Relegated Burnley have agreed a deal to sign KRC Genk forward Jelle Vossen, as they move to replace the departed Danny Ings.

The 26-year-old has a year of Championship experience under his belt after spending last year on loan with defeated play-off finalists Middlesbrough, but the Teessiders opted not to make his transfer permanent.

Aitor Karanka had the option of first refusal on the Belgium international, but decided to pursue other targets after Vossen failed to reach double figures on the goalscoring tally last season.

Vossen was in high demand in the UK and beyond

Now, with Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday also thought to have been interested in the striker, Sean Dyche has acted quickest to fill the gap in his squad left by previous top scorer Ings, who moved to Liverpool earlier this summer.

The transfer fee is reported to be between £2.2million and £2.5million, and Vossen has now travelled to Lancashire to discuss personal terms on a three-year contract and undergo a medical.

Rebuilding work for Burnley

Should the deal be completed as expected, Vossen will become the Clarets' second summer signing after Aston Villa full-back Matthew Lowton, himself a replacement for Kieran Trippier, now of Tottenham Hotspur.

Vossen established himself as a popular figure at the Riverside Stadium last season despite his relative lack of goals, with his dynamic, hard-working style likely to endear himself to Burnley fans when the new season gets underway.

Though he can play as a main centre-forward, he found himself occupying something closer to an advanced number 10 role last season, playing behind 19-goal loan star Patrick Bamford.

He showed some evidence of the goalscoring ability which had previously earned him the captaincy at Genk, scoring a hat-trick at Millwall and opening the scoring in the play-off semi-final first leg victory over Brentford.

Middlesbrough's transfer focus is elsewhere

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are expected to make significant moves in the transfer window in the coming days.

Former Blackpool defender Alex Baptiste is poised to complete his move from Bolton Wanderers by the end of the day, while the club is also hoping to hear back from West Ham United after making an approach for Boro youth academy product Stewart Downing.

With Vossen moving to Burnley, the Teessiders are reported to be on the hunt for an experienced Championship striker capable of scoring 20 goals, with Daryl Murphy of Ipswich Town heavily linked with a move.

That move is reported to be some way from completion, however, and Boro will have to bring in more than one name up front with Spanish forward Kike the only senior forward currently at the club.